President Bola Tinubu has said that the ruling APC suspended its national convention to accommodate more defectors from the opposition party

The president, while speaking at the APC NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, explained that the convention would be held in December 2025

President Tinubu also mocked the leading opposition PDP, while throwing shades at the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed the reason the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended its national convention, adding that it was to accommodate more defectors from the opposition parties.

Tinubu made the disclosure while speaking at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, and expressed the confidence that more opposition leaders would soon join the ruling party.

What is the National Convention?

The national convention is an event where all the party organs would be activated and members of the National Working Committee would be properly elected, from the national chairman to the least.

At the APC NEC meeting, Tinubu mocked the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and fired shots at the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (APC) as its political platform.

Tinuu described the leading opposition PDP as a sinking ship, while urging the politicians in the country to desist from joining the coalition of frustrated individuals.

His statement reads in part:

"Today, we have 23 governors and are still counting. We postponed the congress until December to accommodate more members who are coming. It's not a bad idea to abandon the sinking ship and be absent from the coalition of confusion."

Watch the video of Tinubu's comment at the APC NEC meeting here:

APC elects new national chairman

At the NEC meeting, the APC elected President Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, as its new national chairman. Yilwatda is the 2023 governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau, a north-central state.

The North Central region had earlier stepped up its game to produce the next national chairman of the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who was from the North West and a former governor of Kano.

Recall that Ganduje resigned from the position in June, citing health challenges, but political actors have expressed the view that his resignation was due to the internal power play and strategic permutations within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following Ganduje's resignation, Ali Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the party.

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

