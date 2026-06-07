A Turkish football commentator has explained why Victor Osimhen’s departure will create problems for Galatasaray

Osimhen is continually linked with a move away from Turkey, one year after making his loan move from Napoli permanent

The Super Eagles forward has led the Istanbul-based club to two Turkish Super League titles in his two seasons so far

Turkish football commentator Ahmet Cakar is pessimistic about life after Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray if the striker leaves the club this summer.

Osimhen has become the bedrock of Galatasaray’s achievements and future plans since he first joined the club on an initial loan spell in the summer of 2024.

Top European clubs are interested in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Alberto Gandolfo.

Source: Getty Images

He scored an impressive 37 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions in his first season before making the loan move from Napoli permanent a year later.

His numbers dropped in the second season due to injuries and AFCON 2025, but he still managed 22 goals and eight assists in 31 matches in all competitions.

Despite the drop, he has never been short of being consistently mentioned in transfer rumours, linking him with a move away from the Turkish champions.

Multiple European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, have all been linked.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle sparked controversy recently by claiming that Osimhen’s absence from the national team is linked to an attempt to join a new club.

Osimhen published a statement to clarify the situation, claiming that his national team manager’s words were taken out of context, but the rumours abound.

Cakar explains implications of Osimhen’s exit

Galatasaray, despite all the rumours, have made their stance clear that they are unwilling to part ways with their best player after only two years together.

Turkish pundit Ahmet Cakar has warned the club to maintain that stance, as selling the striker will create unimaginable problems for them.

“If Osimhen leaves, Galatasaray will face major problems because Osimhen represents 70% of the team. Icardi is already finished. Where are you going to find two strikers at once? It will create a psychological crisis,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is expected to leave the club this summer, having not agreed on a new contract, and his departure could erase the possibility of Osimhen leaving.

Ahmet Cakar warns against Victor Osimhen's exit from Galatasaray. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Yenicag Gazetesi, the club recently completed the full payment of the Nigerian forward’s transfer to his former club Napoli.

The two sides agreed on an initial fee of €40 million, with the remaining paid in two instalments before the end of the season.

Recent rumours have suggested that if Galatasaray would be open to selling the striker, it would be at a fee in the region of €140 million, almost double what they paid for him.

The true cost of signing Osimhen

Legit.ng previously analysed the true cost of signing Osimhen as multiple clubs continue to circle him over a potential transfer away from Turkey.

The deal will cost the interested clubs about €66 million per year, including transfer fees and salary if he signs a five-year contract, a figure most of them cannot afford.

Source: Legit.ng