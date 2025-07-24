The APC has announced the change of the venue for its Thursday, July 24, national executive committee meeting

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Wednesday, July 23, cited logistical reasons for the change of venue

This development came amid the report that a former governor or a minister serving under President Bola Tinubu may emerge as the new national chairman after Abdullahi Ganduje resigned

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a change in the venue for its 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was earlier scheduled to hold at its national secretariat, Buhari House, to the presidential villa.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Wednesday, July 23, cited logistical reasons for the change of venue for the meeting, which would be held on Thursday, July 24.

APC moves NEC meeting to the presidential villa Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Who will succeed Ganduje as APC national chairman?

This is as a report emerged that Tanko Al-Makura, the former governor of Nasarawa and President Bola Tinubu's minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, were said to be the leading candidates for the APC national chairman seat.

The two leaders emerged as the North Central region stepped up its game to produce the next national chairman of the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, who was from the North West and a former governor of Kano.

Reliable sources have disclosed that a new national chairman of the APC may emerge from its NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 24.

Recall that Ganduje resigned from the position in June, citing health challenges, but political actors have expressed the view that his resignation was due to the internal power play and strategic permutations within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following Ganduje's resignation, Ali Dalori, the APC deputy national chairman, was appointed as the acting national chairman of the party.

See Morka's statement here:

Agenda of APC NEC meeting

Several sources within the ruling party have disclosed that the agenda of the meeting included the selection of a national chairman, party congresses and the update from the Constitutional Review Committee, among others.

One of the sources at the APC National Secretariat disclosed that many of the party leaders who in support of Dalore to remain as the acting national chairman of the party until a formal elective convention would be held and a new national working committee would emerge.

Another source added that the party stakeholders include members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the current national working committee. He noted that they were waiting for President Tinubu to take a final position on the party's leadership.

APC changes venue for NEC meeting Photo Credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng