A Nigerian lady who went to the Mile 12 market in Lagos in the early hours of the morning shared her experience online

She shared that she went to the market by 3:30 am and showed some items that were already out on display by the sellers

Her video triggered reactions and many who saw it shared their similar experiences and observations about the market

A lady who lived in Lagos shared why she liked to go to Mile 12 market at 3:30 am.

Many reacted as she showed what the market looked like at that time.

Lady Who Went to Lagos Market by 3:30am Shows What She Saw, Shares Why She Went At That Time

Source: TikTok

Identified as @thechopsstation on TikTok, the lady said she went to the market at that time because that was the best time she function.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at market

abeescollections

Mile12 is 24hours market no closing time some shops we be close but perishables good are always available 24

abafranky

come obalende, you go see where to buy hott rice chop for 3am... 😁 Do you know some people leave their houses everyday by 3-4 am depending on where they stay so as to get to work in good time?

Maazi-Eben

Same with oyingbo market, I’ve been there by 3am before to buy food stuffs, my neighbor taught me oooo, I was so shocked to see the large number of people in the market by that time of the day

รµ૮ҡ..ɱα.∂เҡ

Everybody saying it’s a lie that’s the time most of them come back from farm and you get the good fruits and vegetables before 6am.

PJ_.ARTISTRY

Heard spirits are usually active this time esp in a busy space 👀Ensure you pray before going

Temmie

What kind of life are we living in this Lagos sef?? cos why is the market this full at 3:30 in the middle of the night?? what time do we have to rest??

Celestial being🌈🌈

If na before I go doubt you but when I went to last 2:30am be like normal day time for ikeja.they don’t sleep I swr

Loaf Lifestyle NG

Omo! Why are they so many people in the market at that time? Wetin you sef dey find for midnight? Omoooooo

MI-rabel

Una da try for this lagos oh

Lady goes to market at 2am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a food vendor took to social media to share her experience after mistakenly entering a market around 2 am.

According to the food vendor, she had thought that the time was 5 am but found out much later that she was wrong.

In a video, she showed netizens the state of the market at that odd hour of the day and admitted she got so scared.

Source: Legit.ng