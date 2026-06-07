Lady Who Went to Lagos Market by 3:30am Shows What She Saw, Shares Why She Went At That Time
- A Nigerian lady who went to the Mile 12 market in Lagos in the early hours of the morning shared her experience online
- She shared that she went to the market by 3:30 am and showed some items that were already out on display by the sellers
- Her video triggered reactions and many who saw it shared their similar experiences and observations about the market
A lady who lived in Lagos shared why she liked to go to Mile 12 market at 3:30 am.
Many reacted as she showed what the market looked like at that time.
Identified as @thechopsstation on TikTok, the lady said she went to the market at that time because that was the best time she function.
Watch her TikTok video below:
Reactions trail lady's experience at market
abeescollections
Mile12 is 24hours market no closing time some shops we be close but perishables good are always available 24
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abafranky
come obalende, you go see where to buy hott rice chop for 3am... 😁 Do you know some people leave their houses everyday by 3-4 am depending on where they stay so as to get to work in good time?
Maazi-Eben
Same with oyingbo market, I’ve been there by 3am before to buy food stuffs, my neighbor taught me oooo, I was so shocked to see the large number of people in the market by that time of the day
รµ૮ҡ..ɱα.∂เҡ
Everybody saying it’s a lie that’s the time most of them come back from farm and you get the good fruits and vegetables before 6am.
PJ_.ARTISTRY
Heard spirits are usually active this time esp in a busy space 👀Ensure you pray before going
Temmie
What kind of life are we living in this Lagos sef?? cos why is the market this full at 3:30 in the middle of the night?? what time do we have to rest??
Celestial being🌈🌈
If na before I go doubt you but when I went to last 2:30am be like normal day time for ikeja.they don’t sleep I swr
Loaf Lifestyle NG
Omo! Why are they so many people in the market at that time? Wetin you sef dey find for midnight? Omoooooo
MI-rabel
Una da try for this lagos oh
Lady goes to market at 2am
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a food vendor took to social media to share her experience after mistakenly entering a market around 2 am.
According to the food vendor, she had thought that the time was 5 am but found out much later that she was wrong.
In a video, she showed netizens the state of the market at that odd hour of the day and admitted she got so scared.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng