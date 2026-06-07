Nollywood actress May Edochie reacted to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity after kidnappings in Oyo State triggered public outrage and nationwide protests

In a detailed post, she said she does not believe the Nigerian government is incompetent, but questioned why citizens continue to suffer despite past success in handling national crises

The actress called for stronger coordination and urgent action against banditry and kidnappings, stressing that Nigerians deserve safety, confidence, and real results

Nollywood actress May Edochie, the ex-wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, has spoken out on the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the surge in kidnapping and banditry.

Her comments come as protests spread across states and online outrage grows following the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State.

May Edochie reacts to Nigeria insecurity crisis, says government is not incompetent but questions rising kidnappings nationwide. Photo: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

On June 6, May Edochie took to Instagram to share her views, stressing that she does not see the Nigerian government as incompetent in tackling these crimes.

The mother of three insisted that the authorities have the capacity to deal with the crisis but questioned why ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of insecurity.

She wrote:

“I strongly do not believe the Nigerian government is incompetent in dealing with kidnapping and banditry. The government is aware of the problem and has the capacity to address it effectively. The question remains: Why must innocent citizens continue to suffer the devastating consequences of insecurity?”

May Edochie highlighted the daily fear faced by families, the trauma of communities, and the reluctance of Nigerians abroad to return home.

She argued that citizens deserve more than promises, calling for visible results that restore safety and hope.

May Edochie shares strong message on banditry in Nigeria, urges government to match its past response with urgency. Photo: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress pointed to Nigeria’s effective handling of the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic as proof of what can be achieved with urgency and coordination.

According to her, Nigeria has the intelligence and capability to end banditry and kidnapping, but the government must act decisively.

“Nigeria demonstrated remarkable capacity during the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. These experiences showed that when there is urgency, coordination, and commitment, Nigeria can respond effectively to major national crises.

This is a call on the government to apply the same level of determination, coordination, and strategic action to the fight against kidnapping, bandits, and insecurity,” she added.

Read May Edochie's post below:

Fans react to May Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@talk2prettyj:

“I totally agree with you..The security agencies know where these kids are and who is sponsoring the kidnaps..The question is why are they not saying anything? Who is gaining behind the scenes from these kidnaps...”

@godfavorlisa:

“I pray and stand with our queen on this and may God heal Nigeria 🇳🇬 😢😢”

@mummyrona:

“Please Nigeria government 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 we have the capacity and intelligence. What we need now is determination and efficient strategy as the queen noted we have shown such coordination in solving past national challenges 🙌”

May Edochie flaunts lavish Ghana vacation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie shared clips from her vacation in Ghana, which she described as a pre-birthday celebration.

In the video, she was seen at Asenema Waterfall, where she enjoyed a nature-filled experience that included a massage session arranged at the site.

The post also drew reactions from fans, who praised her confidence and lifestyle, while some made comments linking her personal life and past marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Source: Legit.ng