Arsenal Football Club are planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2026/27 football season

The Gunners suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their defensive options as Mikel Arteta looks to further reduce the number of goals conceded across all competitions next season

Arsenal Football Club are reportedly interested in signing a Paris Saint-Germain star following their heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30.

The Gunners fell to the Ligue 1 champions 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of action at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

German international Kai Havertz gave Arsenal an early lead in the sixth minute, but reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele levelled the score in the 67th minute to force extra time.

Arsenal are targeting a Paris Saint-Germain star after lifting the 2025/26 Premier League and losing the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The match was eventually decided by a penalty shootout, where misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes handed PSG their second consecutive Champions League title.

Despite the disappointment in Europe, Arsenal enjoyed a memorable domestic campaign, with Mikel Arteta guiding the North London club to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal target PSG defender

Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba, whose contract is set to expire before June 30.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, the highly rated defender captained PSG's U19 side to Coupe Gambardella success, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition for his signature, with Barcelona and Paris FC also monitoring the French youth international's situation.

Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, while Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is also believed to be on the club's radar.

Reports suggest, however, that Alvarez would prefer a move to Barcelona, following the path taken by Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke recently insisted that the club will not become complacent after winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal target Paris Saint-Germain star, Emmanuel Mbemba, after UEFA Champions League final loss. Photo by: Chris Ricco - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

He promised that the board will continue to support Arteta in the transfer market as the Gunners seek further success both domestically and in Europe. Kroenke said via Mirror:

"The business never stops. Right now there are already other teams who are trying to strengthen and come at us for next season.

"We need to be aware of that. We’ve already had a few different conversations about different areas where we think we can improve on and off the pitch."

Enrique targets Martinelli as PSG plan squad revamp

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is reportedly planning changes to his squad as the French champions look to defend their title ahead of next season.

The Spanish coach has approved a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Bradley Barcola should the French forward depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Source: Legit.ng