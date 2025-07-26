Former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose predicted that President Tinubu will win the 2027 election, needing only “little votes” from the North to secure victory

Fayose claimed that the PDP will come fourth, while Labour Party’s Peter Obi will place second and the ADC third, saying Tinubu has already secured the South

He described the PDP as a “carcass” due to major defections and leadership failures, warning the party is no longer politically viable

Former governor of Ekiti state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has confidently predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

He noted that the president needs only “little votes” from the North to secure victory, adding that he (Tinubu) has already gained the support of the south.

Ex-Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, a key PDP figure, outlines reasons President Tinubu is set to emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential poll.

Fayose made the remark during an interview on Politics Today, a political programme on Channels Television, on Friday, July 25.

Tinubu has taken over South, says Fayose

Speaking on the chances of Tinubu, Fayose declared that the president has successfully dominated the southern region politically and will only require a modest performance in the North to emerge victorious.

“The man has taken all over the south; he only needs little to turn it in the north,” Fayose said.

He praised Tinubu's political acumen, recalling how the president, even while outside government, played a key role in building the All Progressives Congress (APC) and led it to victory in 2015.

“Tinubu, outside the government, consummated the APC, took that APC up and defeated the PDP in 2015. Without the opposition in 2023, the same Tinubu defeated everybody.

“So you think the man does not have a brain even if he does not talk? It’s only if I don’t have what it takes like him, I would have been a strategist," he said.

PDP will come fourth, Obi second

Fayose also made a controversial forecast on the performance of other major political parties.

According to him, the PDP, his own party, will fall to fourth place in the 2027 presidential election, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party will come second, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will finish third.

“Peter Obi will still have a good show. You can’t deny that. I always tell the truth. Obi will have a better show than the PDP. The PDP will come fourth and the ADC will come third.

The APC will come first. Obi will come second. Write it down. You don’t have to be fooling people,” he said.

PDP in carcass state, says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, ex-governor of Ekiti, weighs in on the PDP's current condition.

Commenting on the state of the PDP, Fayose did not mince words, stating that the party has become a “carcass” following a wave of defections and internal leadership issues.

“You know, when I came here, I said the party was already going into a carcass. And if you recall very well, the majority of people that have defected after my coming here are huge enough and have left the PDP in a carcass,” he said.

He added that while others may pretend that the party is still strong, the reality is that the PDP has “messed up” and its internal crisis has gone unmanaged.

“The situation in PDP, pretenders can pretend but you know that the PDP had messed up. Managing the party has become an issue.”

Fayose’s comments are expected to stir debate within opposition ranks as the 2027 political season draws nearer.

Fayose’s ex-deputy gov dumps PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olusola-Eleka revealed this in a letter dated July 24, addressed to the Okeruku Ward 2 chairman in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state. The ex-deputy governor hinged his decision on the party’s failure to provide a platform for credible opposition and leadership in the country.

