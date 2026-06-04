Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, has shared a post that sparked concern among fans about her emotional state following the collapse of her marriage

Since parting ways with the actor, the mother of one has continued to make posts online and recently wished him a happy birthday

Her latest message moved many fans to comfort her and encourage her to move on and begin a new chapter in her life

Omotayo Aduke, better known as Iyanaladuke, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, has shared a post on her Instagram page.

The couple ended their marriage a few years ago, and the mother of one previously called out an actress whom she claimed was responsible for the breakdown of the union.

Reaction as Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife Iyanladuke shares cryptic post amid crashed marriage. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Fans heaved a sigh of relief a few months ago when they saw a birthday post she made for her ex-husband, along with some of the videos and pictures she shared online.

In her recent post, she said there are more than two sides to a story. According to her, sometimes there are three sides: the truth, the lies, and a mixture of both.

Iyanladuke shares more about crashed marriage

She further stated that the third side, which she described as a mixture of lies and truth, belongs to her.

Fans advise Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife Iyanladuke over post. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman added that the pain, betrayal, manipulation, and survival are her story. She also noted that God sees every page and will redeem it.

Fans react to Iyanaladuke's post

Reacting to the post, fans expressed concern and tried to console her. Some advised her to move on and seek comfort in God.

Others added that God would vindicate her and help her heal from what she had experienced.

Here is the Instagram post below

What fans said about Iyanaladuke's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businesswoman. Here are comments below:

@omotolaadewumi shared:

"Sister, move on And let God vindicate you."

@omotayoadukeade1 wrote:

"People see the fragments, God sees the whole full picture."

@temitopeaminat37 said:

I know it not easy to move, it takes a whole process, but I pray that Allah will give you the strength to start a new beginning."

@crownnikky reacted:

"God abeg o! May the Lord give you the grace to forgive, heal, and move on. May He open your heart to receive genuine love again. Someone better will come into your life, love you the right way, and help you leave the pain of the past behind. May your future be filled with peace, happiness, and the love you truly deserve. Amen."

@ayoadeojuolape commented:

"I wish I could hug you right now, have also had my own share of friendships, never again. Love and light."

Femi Aderabyo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng