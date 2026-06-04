Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - There was a heavy security presence around the access routes to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja ahead of Omoyele Sowore’s planned protest.

Anti-riot policemen were seen cordoning the main gates of the State House in Abuja on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Sowore announced on Wednesday that the leadership of the AAC and its affiliated Take It Back Movement would march from Eagle Square in Abuja to the Presidential Villa beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, under the hashtag #OccupyAsoRock.

The African Action Congress presidential candidate vowed to lead protesters to Aso Rock if the abducted schoolchildren from Oyo and Borno states were not rescued.

As reported by The Punch, there was heavy deployment of anti-riot police at the Villa’s main entrance, with officers in full riot gear forming a cordon around the gates.

Access to the premises remained restricted to persons with State House identification tags, with security personnel turning back others who attempted to approach.

It was gathered that the planned protest is directed at the federal government’s response to the May 15, 2026, abductions of pupils and teachers across three schools in Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

Oyo denies release of kidnapped students, teachers

Recall that the Oyo State Government denied claims in a viral video suggesting that the kidnapped pupils and teachers had been released.

Commissioner Oyelade warned against the spread of such misleading information, noting that it only caused confusion among victims' families.

The government assured the public that discreet efforts were still actively underway to safely secure the release of the abducted victims.

Read more stories on Oyo kidnapping:

Oyo assembly weighs in on bandits' negotiation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo state lawmakers rejected a suggestion to negotiate with bandits abducting teachers and students in Esiele community.

The state assembly demanded security audits for schools near forests and border settlements amid rising insecurity.

The lawmakers called for enhanced rescue operations and the installation of security measures in vulnerable schools.

Source: Legit.ng