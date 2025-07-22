Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), said Nigerians wrongly admire people who would deceive them

Wike, on Tuesday, July 22, commissioned the newly-revived Edo Line Transport Company, a project spearheaded by Governor Monday Okpebholo

Amid criticism, the FCT minister defended Okpebholo, saying the Edo governor was right to demand security clearance from Peter Obi

Benin City, Edo state - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Tuesday, July 22, chided Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

As reported by Channel Television, Wike criticised the opposition leader for serving food to guests at a party he attended recently.

Wike berates Peter Obi

The outspoken former Rivers state governor also defended Monday Okpebholo, governor of Edo, for asking Obi to seek security clearance before visiting the state.

Recall in a viral video, Governor Okpebholo, speaking at a political rally in Uromi, Esan North East local government area (LGA), declared that Obi’s recent visit to Edo state allegedly triggered unrest and must not be repeated without his approval.

The governor claimed that after Obi donated N15 million during a previous visit to Benin City, three people were killed.

Also, a video went viral capturing Obi carrying trays, sharing plates of food, and engaging warmly with guests at the Jubilee of Hope in the Catholic Church in Imo state.

The footage generated mixed reactions online, with several social media users criticising the politician.

Supporters of Obi, however, insisted that the gesture was consistent with his long-standing humility.

Castigating Obi, Wike said:

“People play to the gallery. This is not where a presidential candidate will be carrying to serve food. And you know this is pretence. How long will he be serving the food? As a president, you will carry food and be serving? And then, Nigerians are laughing, ‘he is humble’. Who told you that is humility? And you people give audience to that kind of a thing.

“And somebody will be telling you, as a presidential candidate, when I win as a president, I will use a commercial plane, and you think he is telling you the truth. Which security will allow you? We must tell ourselves the simple truth. When he was governor, was he serving food? Now, because election is coming, ‘I want to serve’.”

The video can be watched below:

'Peter Obi will never be president'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike claimed that Obi will never emerge Nigeria's president again.

Wike, who spoke during an official thanksgiving service for the successful completion of projects commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, said Obi’s time has passed.

Wike had earlier revealed that he did not support Obi in the 2023 presidential election because the LP candidate “had no chance of winning”.

