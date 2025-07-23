Timi Frank urged President Tinubu to suspend FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over alleged corruption, land racketeering, and abuse of office

Frank criticised the silence of Tinubu and anti-corruption agencies, accusing them of complicity

Frank alleged that Wike was allocating land to family and allies, comparing his actions in Abuja to past controversies in Rivers state, and questioned the National Assembly’s failure to act

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The demand came over what he described as “disturbing allegations of atrocities” in the administration of the FCT.

“Enough is enough. Mr President, relieve Wike of his duties and let him answer for his sins. Your inaction will only confirm that impunity and corruption are the hallmarks of your administration.

“Suspend Wike immediately and ensure accountability for all public officers involved in this scandal. Anything short of this will imply that you and your family are direct beneficiaries of this corruption,” he said.

He warned that failure to act decisively would stain the president’s image and legacy.

In a statement, cited by Legit.ng and issued in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22, Frank said recent reports by People’s Gazette and public comments by Senator Ireti Kingibe had exposed serious claims of land racketeering, corruption, and brazen abuse of power under Wike’s leadership.

Frank demands urgent action from Tinubu

Frank expressed concern over the president’s silence despite the gravity of the allegations.

“Mr President, let me remind you that the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, was suspended for far less serious allegations. Why is Wike still in office despite these danning revelations?” he asked.

He claimed that Wike has been allocating land to family members and political allies at the expense of legitimate applicants, including revoking lands from embassies to hand them over to personal associates.

“This blatant disregard for the rule of law will discourage local and foreign investors, leading to economic setbacks for the FCT and Nigeria as a whole,” Frank warned.

Silence from Tinubu, anti-corruption agencies is troubling

Frank described the seeming inaction by President Tinubu and relevant anti-corruption bodies as deeply troubling.

He queried the silence of agencies like the EFCC, ICPC, and the Nigeria Police, wondering if they had become complicit in the alleged land-grabbing scandal.

“What does this silence say about your government, Mr President? Are you, by omission or commission, endorsing these corrupt practices to build patronage and raise funds for the 2027 elections?” he asked.

National Assembly accused of complicity

He also questioned the failure of the National Assembly to take any oversight action, despite its constitutional responsibility over the FCT.

“It is shocking that the National Assembly has remained quiet. Could it be that they, too, have benefitted from Wike’s land distribution scheme?” Frank queried.

Wike accused of repeating past behaviour from Rivers

According to Frank, Wike’s alleged land deals in Abuja mirror a similar pattern during his time as governor of Rivers state.

“He is rumoured to be one of the highest private landowners in Rivers, and now he is replicating the same model in the FCT, using proxies like his father, children, and siblings.

“How did his 95-year-old father or children, who have never worked, suddenly acquire prime lands in Abuja? This reeks of conflict of interest and corruption of the highest order," he alleged.

