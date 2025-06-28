President Bola Tinubu brokered peace between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, but Nigerians have continued to react to it

Following the deal, reports emerged that the governor agreed not to contest for a second term in office in the 2027 election

However, Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose, alleged that the embattled governor made three deals with his godfather

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State agreed to three major conditions with his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, to return peace to the state.

On Thursday night, June 26, the governor reportedly held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu, with Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Isaac Fayose says suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed a political coup deal Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reportedly brokers peace in River

Tinubu was said to have brokered peace between the two political gladiators in the state. Subsequently, Wike and Fubara, after the meeting, said they have agreed to work together and told the people of the state that no more war.

After the meeting, reports emerged that the governor agreed that he would not be contesting for a second term in office during the meeting with the president. The report has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting to the claim, the younger Fayose alleged that the deal that the governor did not only agree not to contest for a second term, but it was agreed that Wike would be the one to appoint who would become the next local government chairmen in the state and that he would pay all the lawmakers the money the state is owing them.

The young Fayose also described the agreement as a political coup and that the governor would not have a say in the running of the state affairs, and said that he pitied the governor and the people of the state.

Here is the video of the young Fayode:

Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers

Earlier this year, Tinubu declared a state of emergency, announced the suspension of the governor and the state house of assembly loyal to the former governor. But Abbas, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, disclosed the plan of the national assembly to set up a reconciliation committee.

The National Assembly subsequently endorsed President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The House of Representatives constituted a 21-member ad hoc committee to provide an oversight function for the sole administrator appointed by the president in the state.

National Assembly endorses President Bola Tinubu's suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Sins of Fubara that Tinubu mentioned

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu finally suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly following the political crisis rocking the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night, March 18, Tinubu pointed out three times that the suspended governor abused the rule of law.

The president also recalled that he had made efforts to ensure a lasting peace, but the parties involved have refused to comply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng