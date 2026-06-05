“Persepolis” creator Marjane Satrapi reportedly died at 56, according to a family statement released on Thursday, June 4.

The world-acclaimed writer was said to be grieving deeply after the death of her husband in 2025

Fans revisited her legacy, emotional journey, and global impact of her iconic graphic novel

French-Iranian writer, illustrator and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, best known worldwide for her groundbreaking graphic novel Persepolis, has reportedly died at the age of 56.

According to a statement shared by her family and reported by news agency AFP, Satrapi passed away “a little over a year” after the death of her husband, Swedish producer and filmmaker Mattias Ripa.

His death was said to have deeply affected the celebrated artist, who had often spoken about the emotional bond they shared.

Marjane Satrapi dies at 56, according to a family statement. Photos: Marjane Satrapi.

Source: Instagram

Following the passing of her husband in April 2025, Satrapi was said to have struggled with grief while continuing to honour his memory.

She later founded the Mattias and Marjane Ripa-Satrapi Cinema Foundation, an initiative aimed at supporting foreign students who wish to study filmmaking in Paris.

In a heartfelt post shared after his death, she wrote: “For I have lost the love of my life.”

Born in Rasht, Iran, in 1969 and raised in Tehran, Satrapi grew up during the turbulence of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Her childhood experiences under strict social and political conditions later became the foundation of her most famous work, Persepolis.

The graphic novel, first published in French in 2000, chronicled her journey from childhood in Iran to adolescence in Europe after her parents sent her to Vienna at the age of 14.

The work was later compiled into a full volume and translated into over 30 languages, earning international awards and critical acclaim.

With its bold black-and-white illustrations and deeply personal storytelling, Persepolis became a global reference point for understanding Iranian society, exile, and identity through the lens of memoir and art.

Beyond literature, Satrapi’s work reshaped how graphic novels were perceived, elevating them into a respected form of literary and cinematic expression.

She was also known for her activism and cultural contributions, including initiatives supporting young filmmakers and cross-cultural exchange.

Nollywood actor Okiki dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, widely known as Janmole, passed away.

News of the actor’s death surfaced on Monday, June 1, after an Ibadan-based radio station, Success FM, shared the heartbreaking update on Facebook.

The radio station wrote: “Heartbreaking news hits the Yoruba movie industry as multi-talented actor, filmmaker, and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, popularly known as Janmole, has reportedly passed away.”

Marjane Satrapi was said to be grieving deeply after the death of her husband in 2025. Photo: Marjane Satrapi.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year football deal.

Source: Legit.ng