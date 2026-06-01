Rivers: Tension as APC Sacks All Wike's Allies Elected in Just Concluded Primaries
The recently reinstated leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has announced that all the nominations that happened in the just-concluded primaries of the party in the state are null and void.
Recall that the primaries produced Kingsley Chinda, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the APC governorship candidate in the state, after the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Other allies of Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, also emerged as the APC candidates for the 2027 national and state Houses of Assembly elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng