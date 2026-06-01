The recently reinstated leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has announced that all the nominations that happened in the just-concluded primaries of the party in the state are null and void.

Recall that the primaries produced Kingsley Chinda, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the APC governorship candidate in the state, after the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Reinstated APC leadership in Rivers sacks all Nyesom Wike's allies Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Other allies of Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, also emerged as the APC candidates for the 2027 national and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng