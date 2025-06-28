The reconciliation deal between the suspended Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, and FCT minister Nyesom Wike has stirred fresh conversation in the polity

Reports making the rounds on Saturday revealed Fubara agreed to President Tinubu's deal of not returning to office in 2027 and allowing Wike to elect the 23 LGA chairmen in the state

However, Fubara's supporters, which include popular lawyer and Rights activist Deji Adeyanju, mentioned the implication of Tinubu's peace and Fubara's fate

Supporters of the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, have differed over his reconciliation with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which was mediated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as fragile and a surrender by the governor.

The Punch on Saturday, June 28, reported that sources within the Presidency disclosed that Fubara agreed not to seek re-election in 2027 and also consented to allow Wike to nominate all 23 local government chairpersons in Rivers state.

However, this compromise has not gone down well with some of the governor’s allies, who feel the agreement was reached without proper consultation and at great political cost.

Fubara supporters reject move over 2027 deal

Meanwhile, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, said what transpired in Abuja was a surrender and not a reconciliation.

In an interview with The Punch, the ex-commissioner insisted that there was no reconciliation because the governor did not go with his supporters.

He described the development as vicious, pointing out that Wike had succeeded in cowing the governor to submission.

On the implication for the state, Nwibubasa said it was a return to the trenches.

“What it behoves for Rivers people is clear, that the political structures, economic structures and realm of leadership of Rivers State have returned to the old order,” he added.

Also reacting to the peace deal, a group, the Rivers Emancipation Movement, in a statement on Friday, June 27, said the reconciliation was not in the interest of the people of the state.

The National President of the group, Zoe Tamunotonye, stated that Fubara betrayed people of the state who stood by him by not carrying them along in the process.

The group insisted that the truce was built on “falsehood, self-interest, and short-term political convenience,” and hence would not last.

Lawyer, rights activist Adeyanju slams Wike

Also reacting, a human rights activist and political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, described the peace deal as fragile.

Referencing Wike’s past political conduct, Adeyanju added:

“From his vow at the PDP convention to abide by the outcome, which he swiftly disregarded, to his betrayal of Dr Peter Odili, a man he once called his political father, and his calculated political attacks on President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Wike’s pattern is clear; he honours only his own ambition.”

He warned that the reconciliation should be seen not as a breakthrough, but as a “trap.”

“Governor Fubara must prepare his mind that this reconciliation is a trap, and not a truce. Wike will not only undermine him now but will breach the agreement on purpose,” he said.

Supporters applaud truce

But the special adviser to Governor Fubara on electronic media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, stated that the reconciliation would usher in peace and development in the state.

Omatsogunwa stressed that the emergency rule and the governor’s suspension had affected the state socially and economically.

Akpabio: Why National Assembly will resolve Rivers crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the National Assembly will intervene and resolve Rivers crisis.

Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu, made the pledge on Thursday, June 26, in Abuja during the commissioning of a project.

