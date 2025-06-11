The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has mentioned two governors who might join the growing list of defections to the APC

He explained why Governors like Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, alongside their deputies and key state actors, defected from the PDP to the APC

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, Akinniyi alleges APC is sponsoring PDP's internal crisis to secure Tinubu’s second term, predicting a powerful opposition coalition may soon emerge

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group, has revealed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state and his Rivers state counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, may join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to pressures ahead of 2027 election.

PDP chieftain predicted that Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang might defect to the ruling APC following his recent visit to Tinubu at the Villa. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Governors Mutfwang and Fubara may defect to APC - Akinniyi

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 11, Akinniyi alleged that the APC is sponsoring some PDP stakeholders to weaken the party’s structure and facilitate defections to secure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Eno defected alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, as well as members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and local council chairpersons.

This happened weeks after the Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left the PDP and joined the ruling APC.

But speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi noted that most current PDP governors are grappling with either securing second terms or positioning successors, prompting them to consider aligning with the ruling party.

PDP chieftain has predicted that Rivers State Governor Fubara may jump ship soon days after his meting with Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credit: POPA Media, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

He told Legit.ng that:

"As it stands, majority of the Governors in PDP are either struggling to have their second term of office or trying to install a loyal successor. These two options are majorly what is motivating their defections to the APC.

"No one is sure of 'who is next?' No one expected that the Delta State Governor would go to APC ahead of his Akwa Ibom counterpart. It's unfortunate that these 2019/2023 set of PDP Governors are not loyal to their party. They care less of the platform that gave them the votes, however it's politics and the interest of the player is the most important theme.

"You can see the Plateau State Governor jumping to see the president at the slightest opportunity - it won't be a breaking news if he decides to decamp to the APC tomorrow. The River State Governor might also attempt it also, at least to show solidarity to the President for saving him from being impeached by the Wike-controlled State Assembly Members."

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has explained why more PDP governors including Fubara and Mutfwang may move to APC ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"APC plotting PDP collapse before 2027 – Akinniyi alleges

In response to the wave of defections, the PDP chieftain in an interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, predicted that opposition parties may be forced to unite and form a new coalition to challenge the APC's dominance in 2027.

Akinniyi pointed out that repeated visits by PDP governors to President Tinubu is evidence of shifting allegiances toward the APC’s national agenda.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The Peoples Democratic Party remains a great platform for Nigerians - the most democratic party in Nigeria but APC sponsored elements in the PDP want to kill it before 2027. We have seen all their plans playing out right now — which is to empty the PDP into APC for President Tinubu's second term. Practically, Nigerians should expect opposition parties coming to form alliances, that is the only way to defeat the APC.

"Everyone must put behind our differences and form a strong force in 2027, or else we will have another four years of Jagaban."

Read more about defections, 2027 here:

Tinubu watches as PDP governor defects to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in the official defection of Governor Eno from his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.

Tinubu watched as the Akwa Ibom state governor defected from the PDP to the APC.

Nigerians took to social media to react to Governor Eno's defection after the video of President Tinubu observing the programme emerged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng