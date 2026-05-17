Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Former Vice President underscored Ghana's decisive action compared to Nigeria's hesitant approach

He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the handling of the xenophobic atatcks on foreigners in South Africa by President Bola Tinubu administration.

Atiku said Tinubu administration’s response to the renewed anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa was sluggish.

Xenophobia: Atiku slams Tinubu’s slow response

He said it is embarrassing and unacceptable that Nigeria had to be shamed into action while smaller nations moved swiftly to protect their citizens.

The ADC chieftain said Tinubu’s government appeared devoid of the decisive urgency expected of a nation with Nigeria’s diplomatic stature.

Atiki said while Ghana demonstrated urgency and leadership by approving the immediate evacuation of over 300 distressed, Nigerian government appeared hesitant and reactive.

“A government’s first obligation is the protection of its citizens—wherever they may be. A government that waits until other nations have taken the lead before acting sends a dangerous signal: that the lives of its citizens are negotiable.

“It is frankly humiliating that Ghana, with far fewer diplomatic resources and citizens abroad, projected stronger leadership and clearer compassion than Nigeria in this moment.”

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

“When the first signs of danger emerged, smaller African nations acted with clarity, compassion, and urgency. Ghana moved decisively. Others issued strong advisories and activated protective mechanisms for their nationals. But Nigeria, whose citizens have historically borne the brunt of xenophobic violence in South Africa, moved with the lethargy that has become the defining trademark of this administration."

Atiku urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to abandon what he described as its habitual slow-footedness.

He called on the ministry to demonstrate the urgency and competence Nigerians deserve, especially in matters of lives and national dignity.

Xenophobia: Nigeria summons South Africa’s High Commissioner

Recall that the Nigerian Government summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Abuja over attacks on foreign nationals.

Nigerians living in South Africa have been directly affected by the violence, sparking official concern.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the meeting will address mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and threats to bilateral relations.

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Xenophobic attacks: 2 Nigerians killed in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two Nigerians were killed in South Africa amid escalating xenophobic tensions

The Consul-General demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of Emmanuel and Andrew Ninikanwa.

Okey-Uche warned against negative profiling of Nigerians as criminals.

Source: Legit.ng