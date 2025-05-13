Dare Akinniyi has accused FCT minister Nyesom Wike of undermining the PDP and working to ensure President Tinubu's re-election in 2027

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has maintained that the opinion of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), regarding zoning of the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 general election, is needless.

Wike plotting for Tinubu’s re-election - Akinniyi

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Akinniyi noted that Wike is playing games and he is interested in ensuing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term remain unhindered.

“We all know the games and plot of Minister Wike,” Akinniyi said.

Legit.ng reported that Wike, in a media chat held on May 12, warned that the PDP risked another defeat in 2027 if it failed to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

He argued that the party’s refusal to do so in 2023 contributed to its loss and cautioned against repeating the same strategy.

However, Akinniyi, in an interview with Legit.ng, dismissed Wike’s stance, suggesting that the former Rivers state governor remained bitter over his 2022 loss to Atiku Abubakar during the PDP presidential primaries.

"We all know the games and plot of Minister Wike, he is interested in anything that will give his Boss, President Tinubu a smooth and unhindered 2nd term in 2027. Even a blind Man can see that Wike is working round the clock to see PDP fail and never to resolve its crisis.

"His opinion about zoning is needless, as we already know his bias and the candidate he will be supporting in 2027. After participating in the Presidential Primary of the PDP in 2022, he started his campaign against the Party and the flag bearer — with his G5 Movement. Today, the PDP is more divided owing to his campaign against his party.

"I think when he remembers how he was defeated by Atiku Abubakar after he boasted that he will end the former VP's political career at the primary, he gets angry and depressed all again."

PDP presidential ticket isn’t ice cream - Akinniyi

Meanwhile, Wike’s comments have significant implications for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who has made clear his intention to continue contesting for the presidency.

If the PDP opts to zone the ticket to the south, Abubakar, who is from the north, would be ineligible to run for the presidency under the party’s platform.

However, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, reaffirmed his support for Atiku and noted that he is the most viable candidate to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

He further urged the PDP to strengthen alliances with other parties and to ignore Wike’s “demeaning” and “infuriating” dual loyalties.

The PDP chieftain, in an interview with Legit.ng, asserted that:

"It's clear the Minister Wike is on a journey to end and destabilize the PDP to the advantage of the APC, especially to return President Tinubu in 2027. I don't know what former VP Atiku Abubakar is thinking but he remains the one candidate that can defeat Tinubu any day. He is popular, up to date trends in governance and business, with contacts worldwide to develop a country like Nigeria.

"No major political party gives out presidential tickets like ice cream, aspiring candidates must contest to have it and I think the presidential ticket should be thrown open for everyone to compete and whoever wins, should have everyone's support.

"I believe we don't need Wike's recommendations, he should keep them for his Boss and the party he is supporting. He can't be in two political parties at the same time - it is demeaning and infuriating. The PDP as at today must collaborate with other parties, half of our members are in bed with the APC hence our alliance with others must be prioritized. The Nigerian electorates are tired of APC but they need to be sure that we are serious, or else they will look in another direction."

