Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infrastructural development has killed coalition moves by the opposition

Wike disclosed this while speaking at the official commissioning of roads in the nation’s capital

The PDP chieftain and former Rivers governor vowed to continue to support Tinubu’s administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, June 11, said the "good work" of President Bola Tinubu "has killed" a coalition working to unseat the Nigerian leader in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that speaking during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 and other infrastructure in the Katampe District of Abuja, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) commended President Tinubu.

Wike pledges unflinching support to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Wike stands with Tinubu ahead of 2027 election

Per a video shared by Channels Television, Wike said:

"Your good work has killed coalition. I was thinking that truly, there would be coalition. So, when they see what is happening everyday (they will be sad). And I have told my people, 'make sure that every national television must hook in (to the commissioning of projects)."

Watch Wike's video here.

Legit.ng reports that opposition leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, are planning to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election. However, there are reports that the move has stirred internal division within the party as some state officials vowed not to relinquish their positions to new entrants.

Meanwhile, at the event, President Tinubu declared that even though Wike is not yet a member of the ruling APC, the party is open to receiving him whenever he decides to switch.

The president noted that with Wike, the APC will continue to be in a joyous mood, while the party’s rivals will continue to writhe in pain.

He said:

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He is not a member of my party. Not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him singing ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”.

Read more on the 2027 election:

'Ignore busybodies,' Tinubu tells Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu urged Wike to ignore busybodies and naysayers allegedly distracting him.

Tinubu stated this while reopening the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), which Wike renamed after him.

The president commended the FCT minister for orchestrating the completion of the ICC's renovation within one year of the Centre’s closure.

Source: Legit.ng