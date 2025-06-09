The Lagos PDP spokesman, Hakeem Amode, has dumped the main opposition party in the state for the ruling APC

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Hakeem Amode, the spokesperson of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dumped the main opposition party in the state for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, Amode, along with other PDP chieftains, announced his defection at a news conference on Monday, June 9, in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital.

Hakeem Amode leaves PDP for APC

The Nation also noted the major defection.

Amode said he and other defectors were motivated and inspired by "the visionary leadership" of Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, PDP's governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, who had earlier moved to APC.

His words:

“Today, we have decided to collapse the entire PDP structure in Lagos state, from ward to the state level, to allign with His Excellency Jandor to decamp en masse to the APC.

“The PDP, both at the national and state level, has lost its way. The party has deviated from the founding ideals that once made it the largest and most respected political platform in Africa.

“Today, its future is riddled with tension and uncertainty. The PDP is in a coma and may not survive unless urgent measures are taken."

Jandor receives former PDP members

Meanwhile, Jandor formally received the defectors who are mainly members of the state executive council (SEC) of the Lagos state PDP.

Jandor lamented the perceived lack of direction and coherence in the PDP both at the state and national levels, citing these as the primary reasons behind the recent mass defection.

The APC leader, while presenting the party's flag to the defectors, however, noted that another official reception by the Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, would occur at a later date, saying that the day’s event symbolised the commencement of their new political journey.

List of new Lagos APC members are below:

Hakeem Amode Prince Rufus Adeniyi Jerry Afemikhe Keshinro Abiodun Akeem Jinadu Ibrahim Balogun Taofeek Obanikoro Tunde Pratt Saheed Aregbesola Sulaimon Thompson Taofeek Kuye

Tinubu’s aide, Aliyu, resigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliyu Audu, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on public affairs, resigned.

In a resignation letter dated Sunday, June 8, and addressed to the President through the Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu, however, did not give any reason for his resignation.

The former presidential aide thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity “to serve my fatherland under your visionary leadership.” Audu also thanked former presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, whose recommendation led to his nomination and subsequent appointment.

