FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to conduct by-elections to fill seven vacant seats at the National Assembly.

It was gathered that there are two vacant seats in the Senate and five in the House of Representatives.

The vacuums were created due to the death of five lawmakers and two vacancies occasioned by the electoral victories of two lawmakers.

As reported by Daily Trust, INEC said that it is being hampered by funds to conduct by-elections several months after the demise and resignation of some federal lawmakers.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said:

“INEC will conduct all outstanding by-elections in due course. We have been hampered by lack of funds. But we are confident that all funding issues will soon be resolved,”

INEC disclosed that it would act on the issue when funds are made available to the commission.

Rep. Isa Dogonyaro representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, died in May 2024.

Rep. Olaide Akinremi, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State

Rep. Ekene Adams, representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, also died on separate dates in July 2024.

Senator Ifeanyi Uba (APC, Anambra South) died in April 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared Ubah’s seat vacant.

Deputy Chief Whip, Rep. Adewunmi Onanuga, who represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, also passed in January 2025.

Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central) was elected as governor of Edo State in 2024.

Rep. Dennis Idahosa represented Ovia North-East/Ovia South-West of Edo state. He was elected Edo state deputy governor

