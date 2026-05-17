The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections saw several serving members of the House of Representatives lose their return bids

Among those affected were high-profile lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who was defeated in Edo State

In total, twelve incumbent representatives across states such as Edo, Imo, Kwara, Kebbi, and Jigawa failed to secure APC tickets

Several serving members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have failed to secure return tickets during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held ahead of the 2027 general elections.

One of the most notable defeats was that of House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, who lost his bid for a third term representing Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State.

APC primaries reshape House of Representatives as twelve incumbents lose tickets. Photo credit: Julius Ihonvbere/MiriamOnouha/x

Source: Twitter

He was defeated by former Commissioner for Mining, Andrew Ijegbai, following reports of a zoning arrangement between Owan East and Owan West.

Edo State: Eseosa Iyawe defeated

In Edo State, Eseosa Iyawe, who represents Oredo Federal Constituency, also lost out. He was defeated by former Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu. Iyawe originally entered the House on the platform of the Labour Party before defecting to the APC.

Imo State: Four lawmakers denied tickets

Four incumbent lawmakers in Imo State were unsuccessful in their bids to return:

- Matthew Nwogu (Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala)

- Miriam Onuoha (Okigwe South)

- Harrison Nwadike (Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele)

- Emeka Martins Chinedu (Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency)

Kwara State: Ismail Kayode Loses to Rafiu Ajakaye

In Kwara State, Ismail Kayode, who represents Ifelodun/Oyun/Offa Federal Constituency, lost the APC ticket to Rafiu Ajakaye, former Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kebbi State: Mansur Musa Jega defeated

In Kebbi State, Mansur Musa Jega lost his seat for Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency. A consensus arrangement produced Jafar Ahmed Jega, former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, as the APC candidate.

Jigawa State: Four lawmakers out

Four serving lawmakers in Jigawa State also lost their return tickets:

- Muktar Muhammad (Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi)

- Ibrahim Usman Auyo (Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa)

- Sa’adu Wada Taura (Ringim/Taura)

- Yusif Sa’idu Miga (Jahun/Miga)

These results highlight the competitive nature of the APC primaries, with several high-profile incumbents losing out to new contenders or consensus candidates.

APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two dominant political parties. It was founded on February 6, 2013, following a merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The party was officially recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in July 2013. APC made history in March 2015 when its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, defeated incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, marking Nigeria’s first peaceful transfer of power from a ruling party to the opposition. APC remains influential today.

Imo State lawmakers face defeat in competitive APC primaries. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Facebook

List of APC House of Reps primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully concluded its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, setting the stage for next year’s general elections.

Source: Legit.ng