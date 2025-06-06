After weeks of speculations, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Eno hinged his reason for defection on the critical admiration for President Tinubu's leadership and what he described as “three months of wide consultation” with critical stakeholders across the state

Enos' defection came weeks after Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for APC

Akwa Ibom governor Umo Eno finally dumped the PDP and moved to the ruling APC. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Eno said the decision followed “three months of wide consultation” with critical stakeholders across the state.

The Cable and NTA News confirmed this in their publication on Friday, June 6.

“For some time now, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general, has been awash with the news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that has provided the levers and ladder of my political ascendancy to the position of governor of this state,” Eno said.

“This discussion has elicited various areas of analysis in the process. Today, I am here to answer to some of those nagging questions. Like the Dalai Lama had said, ‘we should always be open to change, but not to let go of our shared values’.”

Governor Umo Eno linked his decision to the leadership qualities of President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Eno said he has submitted a formal resignation letter to the PDP at the ward level, with copies also delivered to the party’s state and national chairmen.

“Earlier this morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ward chairman. Same copy has been sent to both the state chairman as well as the national chairman,” Eno said.

“I want to thank the Peoples Democratic Party for their support, for their love and for working with me this past two years in the affairs of running the state of Akwa Ibom across party lines, but this is a defining moment.”

Oborevwori, Okowa collapse PDP structure into APC

This move follows earlier defections by key figures, including Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, further indicating the growing discontent within the PDP.

More to follow…

