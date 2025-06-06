President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in the official defection of Governor Umo Eno from his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state

Tinubu watched as the Akwa Ibom state governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Nigerians took to social media to react to Governor Eno's defection after the video of President Tinubu observing the programme emerged

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu watched the defection programme of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025, ending months of speculation.

President Bola Tinubu watches from home how Governor Umo Eno defected from PDP to APC. Photo credit: @PBATMediaCentre

Source: Twitter

Eno hinged his reason for defection on the critical admiration for President Tinubu's leadership and what he described as “three months of wide consultation” with critical stakeholders across the state.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre shared a video of President Tinubu observing Governor Eno’s defection via its X handle @PBATMediaCentre.

“President Tinubu watching on as Akwa Ibom State governor finalizes his defection from the PDP to the APC earlier today.”

Nigerians react as Akwa Ibom governor defects from PDP to APC

@LugardKogi

Defection or not, the decision still lies in the hands of the people. A governor only has one vote just like any other voter on the street. And come 2027, you all will understand that the people are superior.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

President Tinubu no dey talk, just dey collect states like Infinity Stones.

South-South dey shift. Eyes on the 2027 endgame.

#TheVibeShaker 🌪️

@maccarefoundtn

So who will the governors gather all the Votes 🗳️? Akwa Ibom is deep rooted in the PDP if the PDP gets its acts together uno will be a one-term governor.

@realbolderan

This is a report that is well-balanced. We need more of this kind of story about the President.

@Mazehova

That's what he is good at.Economy 0%,governance 0%,

If e he likes, make devil defect to APC. He is a wanton and monumental failure.

@MorrisSylva85

During OBJ reforms, Civil servants were buying cars, and building houses. Everyone was happy and life was good.

During Tinubu's reforms politicians/elected public officials are defecting to his party. Civil servants are hungry.

Caveat: only politicians are enjoying Bola's reforms.

List of PDP governors who defected to APC

Recall that Governor Umo Eno officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Akwa Ibom is not the first PDP governor to have dumped the party for the ruling party since the emergence of the APC.

The article compiled the list of all the PDP governors who dumped the party and defected to the ruling APC.

Governor Adeleke speaks on defecting from PDP to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke said recent rife media speculations about a likely defection are "fake news".

Governor Adeleke announced that he remains "a member and leader of the PDP in Osun state".

The Osun governor explained that the recent visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which sparked the defection insinuations is "a routine courtesy visit".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng