Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose clarified his visit to President Tinubu's Lagos residence was personal, aimed at encouraging the president amid challenging times

Despite being a former critic of previous administrations, Fayose commended Tinubu for his steps towards stabilising the economy and currency, expressing hope for Nigeria’s future

Fayose confirmed he would remain in the PDP and is no longer playing a frontline role in the party, acknowledging the party's current crisis and the need for swift action

Lagos state - Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has opened up about his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos residence.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, June 9, Fayose clarified that the visit was a personal one, aimed at encouraging the president.

“My visit is personal, to further encourage him to continue to do what he’s doing for Nigerians. No one is saying it is easy, but there is no miracle that can turn around things overnight,” Fayose said.

Fayose commends Tinubu for his efforts

Despite his history of criticism towards previous administrations, Fayose praised President Tinubu for his ongoing efforts.

“But for the little the president has done, we must commend him,” he stated.

He acknowledged that while the president’s work is challenging, the steps he has taken so far give hope to Nigerians.

Fayose added,

“You see, there’s a difference between things changing outrightly, there’s no miracle, but stabilising the economy, stabilising the currency and the courageous steps the president has taken, put hopes into tomorrow for all of us.”

Fayose reaffirms belief in Tinubu’s leadership

Fayose, known for his role in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also expressed his longstanding belief in Tinubu’s leadership, even while serving as a sitting governor.

“Even while I was off in office as a PDP governor, sitting governor, I’ve always believed in his leadership and I did not hide my support for him even before he became the president,” he said.

He further emphasised that as leaders of the country, it is crucial to support and encourage Tinubu to continue his work in stabilising the economy.

Fayose dismisses speculation about leaving PDP

Regarding recent defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fayose dismissed any rumours of him switching parties.

“Ayo Fayose will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC. I am this year 65 years. It is within the choices of those who are choosing to move,” he said.

However, he did acknowledge that the PDP is facing a crisis, stating,

“Without doubt, the PDP is in trouble. And that’s the gospel truth. If they don’t quickly take steps, the party will become carcass.”

Fayose steps back from frontline politics

When asked if he was making efforts to help the PDP recover, Fayose confirmed that he is no longer playing a frontline role.

“I’m not in the front line anymore. I am no more the governor of a state, the little contribution I can make, I made it while I was on the seat,” he concluded.

This statement signals his reduced involvement in the party’s current direction, focusing on providing support from the sidelines rather than spearheading reforms.

Fayose’s visit to President Tinubu and his comments about the current state of Nigerian politics reflect his continued influence, while reaffirming his commitment to supporting national leadership through challenging times.

