Governor Mutfwang praised President Tinubu for fast-tracking the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe corridor project, which aims to boost economic growth and improve living standards in the North East

Mutfwang expressed gratitude for the swift reconstruction of the collapsed bridge linking Shendam LGA to neighbouring communities, aiding regional trade and connectivity

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to improving road infrastructure, citizen welfare, and national security as part of a broader plan for regional development and stability

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has revealed his conversation with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after visiting him.

During the meeting, Mutfwang highlighted two significant topics that he and the president discussed.

Gov Mutfwang Meets Tinubu in Abuja, Mentions 2 Things He Discussed With Him

First discussion: 4th Legacy Project for economic growth

Governor Mutfwang, in a post via X, praised President Tinubu for his swift action in directing the accelerated design of the 4th Legacy Project, which involves the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi and Gombe corridor.

He explained that this corridor would serve as a critical gateway to the North East, thereby stimulating economic activities and improving living standards across the region.

“This is a crucial corridor that will foster economic growth and enhance the quality of life for many,” Mutfwang said.

Second discussion: Reconstruction of collapsed bridge in Shendam

The governor also commended the Federal Government for its quick response to the collapsed bridge linking Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) to surrounding communities and Taraba state.

The bridge had been a vital connection for the region, and its reconstruction has been met with widespread relief.

"I also expressed my deep appreciation for the swift reconstruction of the collapsed bridge. This project will reconnect communities and bolster regional trade,” Mutfwang noted.

Commitment to infrastructure, welfare, and security improvements

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his commitment to continuing efforts aimed at improving road infrastructure, citizen welfare, and national security.

“We are working towards sustained improvement in road infrastructure, the welfare of our citizens, and enhancing national security,” he added.

This meeting comes as both the Plateau state Governor and the President focus on strengthening Nigeria’s economic backbone through key infrastructure projects that will benefit citizens across multiple regions.

Mutfwang speaks on leaving PDP for APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has opened up on his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, while responding to questions relating to his

Speaking on the development in the party, Mutfwang, another PDP governor, explained that President Tinubu attested to the fact that they are doing well for the people, which was why he had been identifying with them.

