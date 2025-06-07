Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, has faulted Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's defection to the APC

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 7, Akinniyi described Eno's move as a betrayal and one that is against the will of the people

Akinniyi noted insisted t, criticized the governor’s defection, which he described as a premeditated decision. Governor Eno was reported to have defected along with his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, members of the state executive council, state and federal lawmakers, and local government chairpersons.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has criticised Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state for defecting from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eno's defection: PDP losing grip on South-South zone - Akinniyi warns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Eno defected alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, as well as members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and local council chairpersons.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 7, Akinniyi emphasised that the governor had been announcing his shift for some time and had already informed his inner circle including his aides and other appointees.

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi, noted that the resignation of two commissioners suggested that not all stakeholders supported the move and the governor is "on his own".

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"The defection of Governor Eno is not coming as a surprise because he has been singing it all along and at a point, he informed his cabinet and elected Chairmen to get ready for the movement to the All Progressive Congress - APC.

"We are yet to hear from former Governor Udom and we don't know if he is on the same page with his successor just like his colleague in Delta state.

"This development is after the same action of the Governor of Delta state, who defected to APC, a few weeks back. Gradually, the PDP is losing grip on the South South zone of the country and they are left with Bayelsa and probably Rivers state, which is dicey at the moment.

"Akwa Ibom for the first time is switching loyalty to another party since 1999 but it is not the decision of the majority. One can see that two Commissioners and some aides have resigned their appointments. This is a pointer to the fact that the Governor might be on his own as regards the movement to APC and the control of the PDP structures in Akwa Ibom."

PDP crisis: “A miracle is needed ahead of 2027” - Akinniyi

Amid the gale of defections, the former Senate President and chairman Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, earlier stated that he’s doing his best to rescue the party, even as he assured that the opposition party will bounce back in 2027.

However, Akinniyi, in an interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, said expressed concern over the implications of the defection trend in the South-South region.

With only Bayelsa and possibly Rivers state remaining under PDP control, Akinniyi warned of a weakening grip on the zone.

The PDP chieftain said:

"It's messy right now and only a miracle can fix back the party. How do we explain a divided NWC and a factionalized Governors' Forum in the PDP. We have more people working for the APC still maintaining their PDP membership. What do you make out of endorsements from PDP Senators and some members of the G5? How will the Saraki-led committee reconcile these people who are hell bent on making PDP fail in 2027?

"Practically, PDP is divided at many fronts and it can only amount to another defeat at the polls if they continue this way. We don't know who will decamp to the APC next week. One will wonder what the incentives on the negotiation table that necessitated such move against the will of their followers."

