President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's influence is winning over more opposition federal lawmakers to the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC)

At least 20 PDP and YPP federal lawmakers have resolved to join Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno in the APC

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Mass defection has hit the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state following the defection of Governor Umo Eno in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

No fewer than ten PDP federal lawmakers from Akwa Ibom state and the Young Peoples Party (YPP) have agreed to join Governor Eno in the APC.

PDP federal lawmakers in Akwa Ibom state set to join Governor Umo Eno in APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, they joined the planned defections of Senator Neda Imasuen from the Labour Party in Edo state and Senator Ahmed Wadada from Nasarawa state to the ruling APC.

The APC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, confirmed the planned defection of the federal lawmakers.

List of PDP, and YPP lawmakers joining APC

Senators Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South)

Senator Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East)

House of Representatives members from Akwa Ibom state:

Okpolupm Etteh

Paul Asuquo

Alphonsus Uduak

Ime Bassey

Martins Esin

Unyime Idem

Mark Esset

Emmanuel Ukpongudo is from YPP

Governor Eno only succeeded in convincing PDP and YPP federal lawmakers to join him in the APC as three of his commissioners resigned, opting not to defect with the governor.

One of the lawmakers said they decided to follow Eno, not out of pressure whatsoever.

“We left with the governor on June 6. When I say we, I mean all the PDP National Assembly members (from Akwa Ibom State), including one YPP member. We followed our leader to the APC.

“There was no pressure from any angle.”

Akpabio reacts as Governor Eno joins APC

Recall that Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Governor Eno for his recent defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Eno officially joined the ruling party on Friday, June 6, 2025, alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and LG chairpersons.

Akpabio took to his social media page and expressed his happiness about Eno's bold move, emphasising the governor’s dedication to the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom state.

Tinubu watches as Akwa Ibom governor defects to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in the official defection of Governor Eno from his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.

Tinubu watched as the Akwa Ibom state governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerians took to social media to react to Governor Eno's defection after the video of President Tinubu observing the programme emerged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng