Hurricane Tinubu: 12 Senators, House of Reps Members to join APC
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's influence is winning over more opposition federal lawmakers to the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC)
- At least 20 PDP and YPP federal lawmakers have resolved to join Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno in the APC
- Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Mass defection has hit the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state following the defection of Governor Umo Eno in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
No fewer than ten PDP federal lawmakers from Akwa Ibom state and the Young Peoples Party (YPP) have agreed to join Governor Eno in the APC.
As reported by The Punch, they joined the planned defections of Senator Neda Imasuen from the Labour Party in Edo state and Senator Ahmed Wadada from Nasarawa state to the ruling APC.
The APC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, confirmed the planned defection of the federal lawmakers.
List of PDP, and YPP lawmakers joining APC
- Senators Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South)
- Senator Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East)
House of Representatives members from Akwa Ibom state:
- Okpolupm Etteh
- Paul Asuquo
- Alphonsus Uduak
- Ime Bassey
- Martins Esin
- Unyime Idem
- Mark Esset
- Emmanuel Ukpongudo is from YPP
Governor Eno only succeeded in convincing PDP and YPP federal lawmakers to join him in the APC as three of his commissioners resigned, opting not to defect with the governor.
One of the lawmakers said they decided to follow Eno, not out of pressure whatsoever.
“We left with the governor on June 6. When I say we, I mean all the PDP National Assembly members (from Akwa Ibom State), including one YPP member. We followed our leader to the APC.
“There was no pressure from any angle.”
Akpabio reacts as Governor Eno joins APC
Recall that Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Governor Eno for his recent defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.
Eno officially joined the ruling party on Friday, June 6, 2025, alongside his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, and LG chairpersons.
Akpabio took to his social media page and expressed his happiness about Eno's bold move, emphasising the governor’s dedication to the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom state.
Tinubu watches as Akwa Ibom governor defects to APC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu participated in the official defection of Governor Eno from his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.
Tinubu watched as the Akwa Ibom state governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Nigerians took to social media to react to Governor Eno's defection after the video of President Tinubu observing the programme emerged.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.