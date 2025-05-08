PDP Youth Group spokesman, Dare Akinniyi, has condemned the defection of Speaker Emomotimi Guwor and 21 Delta state lawmakers to the APC, calling it "shameful"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has described the defection of the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, along with 21 other lawmakers, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as shameful.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Akinniyi described the lawmakers’ defection as the "highest level of disrespect" to young members of the party but was motivated by personal gain.

Buttressing his point, he maintained that the PDP's structure in Delta state remains unshaken, adding that "the people will decide the political fortune of these decampees."

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"It's painful to lose a traditional PDP state like the Delta to APC and also shameful on the other hand to have our members move to join a party that is mal-treating Nigerians. Then you will ask yourself, if our political Elites are really about their people or their political interests.

"For these PDP members who became all they are under the PDP and just move out with no serious disagreement in the State, it's the highest level of disrespect to the young people in the Peoples Democratic Party.

"We may have lost elected members to the APC but the people of Deltans are with the Peoples Democratic Party - PDP. Our structures are intact and the people will decide the political fortune of these decampees.

"The South South of Nigeria remains the home of the PDP and we will bounce back before the next general election. The people are angry that those they gave their votes to, are now in the party that is inflicting hardship on Nigerians. While we appreciate their sincerity in coming out plain and moving out of the PDP without demarketing the party, we will make sure we vote exceedingly for PDP candidates across all levels in Delta State and most of these legislators who left the party with our mandate won't return in 2027."

2027 elections: Akinniyi calls on opposition to unite

Recall that the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left the PDP two weeks ago to join the All Progressives Congress.

Also, on Wednesday, May 7, former Delta state governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who previously served on the platform of the PDP, officially joined the ruling APC and obtained his membership card.

Uduaghan expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged his commitment to working closely with the party to advance Delta state.

Reacting to the gale of defections that has hit the PDP in recent weeks, Akinniyi urged the leadership of the party to change strategy, introduce new ideas and bring in new players.

Continuing, the PDP chieftain called on the opposition parties and leaders to unite and form a formidable force to dislodge the APC in the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi said:

"Our structures need to be rejuvenated and propelled for action, this can only make PDP stronger. We have good men but we have to move on. PDP is big enough to stage a comeback in 2027, after staying out of power for twelve straight years.

"As we move towards 2027, opposition parties should come together and fashion out a singular but unanimous means of dislodging the APC — we can't go on with this aberration."

