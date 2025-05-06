Godswill Akpabio-led senate has taken major action to ensure the Rivers state government led by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) does not take action against the people of the state

The Senate, on Tuesday, May 6, set up an 18-member committee, led by Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to monitor Ibas' affairs

Senate took this move amid recent developments in the state that has stirred concerns regarding the democratic process in Nigeria under Bola Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, May 6, the Senate has constituted an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing the activities of the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

Senate sets up committee to monitor Rivers Administrator Ibas. Photo credit: Rivers state government, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made this known during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

According to Akpabio, the committee was created in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

As reported by The Punch, he also highlighted the importance of the committee’s mandate, stating that its role is critical in ensuring effective legislative oversight in Rivers State.

Akpabio also hinted that the composition of the committee might be subject to review following further consultations.

Additionally, the Senate President charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay.

Akpabio stressed the urgency of their assignment and reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to upholding democratic processes in Rivers state.

List of the 18-member committee

Senate takes action days after fresh drama against Ibas' wife in Rivers state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

As reported by TVC News, members of the committee include;

Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu (South East), Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire (Ondo), Sani Musa, Simon Lalong, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party), Onyekachi Nwebonyi Idiat Adebule, Ide Dafinone, and Mohammed (APC, Jigawa), alongside the Clerk of the Senate.

Legit.ng reported that Senate made this move days after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike condemned Rivers women’s walkout on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, calling it an embarrassment to the state.

The women disrupted the event after the wife of Ibok-Ette Ibas, the state’s sole administrator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, was invited to speak.

Wike blamed supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for orchestrating the protest and urges sincerity in peace efforts.

He apologised to the First Lady and President Tinubu, saying the protesters do not reflect the true character of Rivers people.

Read more about Ibas here:

Rivers Sole Administrator tasks military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), urged participants of Senior Course 47 at AFCSC Jaji to provide practical security solutions through their study tour reports.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots intelligence, Ibas highlighted how security challenges impact economic productivity, government revenue, and investment opportunities.

The visit showed Rivers State's commitment to collaborating with security institutions to develop sustainable strategies for addressing insecurity and fostering a safer society.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng