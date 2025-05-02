Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has dismissed the claims of United States-based activist Dr. Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said all the allegations made by Professor Mgbeke were false.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says Professor Mgbeke's claim are all false. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Godswill Akpabio/Prof. Mgbeke

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central claimed all the recorded conversations played in the live stream were manipulated.

As reported by The Punch, she said recorded conversations could never have come from her.

This was contained in a statement issued by her media aide, Israel Arogbonlo on Friday, May 2, 2025.

“I have carefully watched a live stream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on Facebook on May 1st, 2025. The content of the live stream, including the voice effect credited to me, is entirely untrue and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Dr Abiola, FIDA and fellow Nigerians as ‘Gullible and Hungry’ are crazy falsehoods and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me.

“It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook. In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein.”

