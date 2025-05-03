Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

JUST IN: Wike Finally Breaks Silence Over Angry Women Who Walked Out On Tinubu's Wife in Rivers

by  Ezra Ukanwa 3 min read
  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike condemns Rivers women’s walkout on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, calling it an embarrassment to the state
  • Wike blames supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for orchestrating the protest and urges sincerity in peace efforts
  • He apologises to the First Lady and President Tinubu, saying the protesters do not reflect the true character of Rivers people

FCT, Abuja – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has strongly criticised the protest staged by a group of Rivers women who walked out of an empowerment event attended by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the President.

Wike described the incident as “very disturbing and embarrassing” and publicly apologised to the First Lady and President Bola Tinubu.

The protest occurred during the Renewed Hope Initiative empowerment programme on Friday, May 2, at the EUI Event Centre in GRA, Port Harcourt.

The event, hosted by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, was intended to distribute empowerment items to 500 women across Rivers State.

Wike: An Embarrassment to Rivers People

Wike, who is currently on official duty in China, issued a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka.

In the statement, he claimed the walkout was orchestrated by women loyal to the suspended Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.

“Insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the office of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Wike stated. “As a leader in Rivers State, I apologise.”

He added that the conduct of the protesting women did not reflect the values of Rivers people.

“We condemn in totality that show of shame, and we apologise to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the characters and ideals of the people of Rivers State.”

Political Undertones Behind the Protest

According to Mr Olayinka, the women who staged the walkout were led by sacked local government vice chairmen, widely believed to be supporters of Governor Fubara.

The women disrupted the event after the wife of Ibok-Ette Ibas, the state’s sole administrator appointed by President Tinubu, was invited to speak.

As she took the podium, the group chanted, “Bring back Fubara” and “We want Sim,” before storming out of the venue. The protest continued outside while the event proceeded indoors.

Wike calls for sincerity from Fubara’s camp

The former governor accused supporters of Siminalayi Fubara of hypocrisy, saying they publicly call for peace while secretly fuelling actions that destabilise the state, Punch reported.

He urged Fubara to be forthright with President Tinubu about his intentions.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace. Those who genuinely want peace work and act for it

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife?" Wike said.

He further stated,

“All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I am sure they know that, because they are not sincere with their up and down pleadings for peace.”

Wike warned over Rivers crisis

Source: Legit.ng

