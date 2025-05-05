Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has urged participants of Senior Course 47 at AFCSC Jaji to provide practical security solutions through their study tour reports

Emphasising the importance of grassroots intelligence, Ibas highlighted how security challenges impact economic productivity, government revenue, and investment opportunities

The visit showed Rivers State's commitment to collaborating with security institutions to develop sustainable strategies for addressing insecurity and fostering a safer society

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has charged participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, to ensure that their study tour reports offer practical solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

During a courtesy visit on May 5 at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Ibas—represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika—emphasised the importance of their study tour, citing ongoing security threats to lives and property that necessitate government intervention.

In a statement issued by the Sole Administrator’s media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, Ibas stressed the need to gather credible intelligence to address insecurity, stating that security challenges negatively impact economic productivity, reduce government revenue, and discourage investments.

Harnessing grassroots intelligence for internal security

He reiterated the crucial role of grassroots intelligence in tackling security threats, stating, “It disturbs our utmost conviction that those who provide human capital that fuels insecurity in urban and remote areas include, of course, our rural populace.

“Hence, any study channeled towards harvesting grassroots intelligence is worth embarking on, as internal security without proper feedback mechanisms will be an illusion to be pursued but cannot be attained.”

Ibas urged participants to ensure that their interactions with security agencies and stakeholders, as well as their data collection efforts, extend beyond academic exercise and lead to tangible strategies for improving security operations.

AFCSC Jaji study tour on national security concerns

Speaking on behalf of the visiting team, Commodore S. O. Abdularaheen, Director of Logistics at AFCSC Jaji, highlighted that his team is one of nine groups conducting study tours across selected Nigerian states.

Abdularaheen explained that this year’s research focuses on Nigeria’s security concerns under the theme: "Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security."

He noted that findings from the study would be compiled into a research paper for the college, with recommendations expected to be adopted by relevant government agencies for implementation.

Rivers state’s commitment to security collaboration

The visit depicted Rivers State’s dedication to working with security institutions to develop sustainable solutions to insecurity, contributing to a safer and more prosperous society.

Ibas expressed confidence that the study would not only enhance academic scholarship but also bolster the broader security framework necessary to safeguard the state.

