Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP leader and 2023 presidential candidate, was seen at the Abuja airport with top political figures including Senate Deputy President Barau Jibrin and former Senate President Pius Anyim.

Kwankwaso's aide shared the encounter as a sign of unity and mutual respect, sparking speculation about potential political realignment.

Rumors continue to swirl over Kwankwaso’s alleged meeting with President Tinubu and reported plans to defect from NNPP to the APC.

Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was recently spotted with former Senate President Pius Anyim, the Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria, Barau Jibrin, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the airport in Abuja.

Kwankwaso spotted with Pius Anyim

Hon. Saifullahi Hassan, media aide to Kwankwaso, confirmed this development in a post shared on his X page on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

He noted that the politicians met at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and exchanged greetings.

Kwankwaso's aide tweeted:

"Straight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport — the National Leader of the NNPP, H.E. Sen. @KwankwasoRM, warmly exchanging greetings with respected political allies.

"A moment of mutual respect, unity, and continued commitment to the progress of our great nation."

Kwankwaso spotted with APC’s Barau Jibrin, others

Meanwhile, a viral tweet claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted Kwankwaso at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Kwankwaso is an ex-minister, one-time senator, erstwhile Kano state governor, and a former presidential candidate.

Amid the defections of top Delta politicians like Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Ifeanyi Okowa, a claim surfaced about an alleged meeting between President Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a prominent member of the APC in Kano state, has alleged Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is making efforts to defect to the APC.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso is an influential politician in Kano state and a presidential hopeful.

Speaking recently in Kano, Iliyasu claimed that Kwankwaso is lobbying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate his defection to the APC in pursuit of his political ambitions.

