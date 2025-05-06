Blessing Agbebaku, the speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, on Tuesday, May 6, led two other members of the house and some local government councilors of the PDP to the ruling APC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance.

Benin City, Edo state - The speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, on Tuesday, May 6, led 17 local government chairmen, numerous councillors, and several notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Leadership, the speaker said the move was aimed at aligning with Governor Monday Okpebholo to fast-track development across Edo state.

Edo speaker and other lawmakers dump PDP for APC. Photo credit: @JoeOdey

Source: UGC

Vanguard also noted the alignment in Edo state.

Among those who defected alongside the Speaker were Sunny Ifada; Yekini Idiaye, former deputy speaker; Roland Asoro, former house majority leader; Nosa Nosayaba; and former PDP state secretary, Gabriel Oloruntoba.

Receiving the defectors in Benin City on behalf of Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, Ajibola Bashiru, the party’s national secretary, assured them of equal opportunities within the APC. Bashiru emphasised the significance of their defection as a milestone for the party’s consolidation in Edo state.

Ganduje, through Bashiru, commended Governor Okpebholo for 'reclaiming the state' and harvesting more members.

Ganduje stated that the APC has moved from minority to majority in the state legislature and would continue to wax stronger in the build-up to the 2027 general election with the support of Edo people.

The APC national chairman presented the symbol of the ruling party to the new members.

Edo defectors: APC's Governor Okpebholo reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo welcomed the new entrants into the APC fold, promising that Edo state was on the path to accelerated growth with the full backing of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor said:

“Edo is witnessing unprecedented development because we have a president who believes in our people. From roads to flyovers, education, youth employment, and agriculture, we are investing massively to ensure food security and economic stability."

Read more Edo state news:

Edo state governor increases minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Okpebholo approved an increase in the minimum wage for Edo workers, raising it from N70,000 to N75,000.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where the governor praised the workforce for its dedication and resilience.

Speaking before a crowd of enthusiastic workers, Governor Okpebholo described the wage increase as a sincere gesture of appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng