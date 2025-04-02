Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been warned of future health challenges and urged to prioritise his health above politics

Prophet I.O. Samuel, the founder and general overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, issued the warning to the minister while delivering a prophetic message

According to the cleric, the rift between the minister and Governor Siminalayi Fubara would soon be over

Prophet I.O. Samuel, the founder and general overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, has told Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to make his health more important than politics to avoid future misfortune.

The cleric who spoke at a recent prophetic service called on the minister to slow down in his political activities and pay attention to his well-being.

Prophet I.O. Samuel has said that Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara will settle their rift Photo Credit: @GovWike, @Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Prophet Samuel's warning reads in part:

“The FCT Minister should take things slowly. I saw a vision where he was being honored in Abuja, but just as he was about to receive it, two angels arrived with a stretcher and a wheelchair.”

Cleric predicted truce between Wike and Fubara

The cleric also said that it was revealed to him that the ongoing political rift between the minister and his successor in Rivers state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will eventually be resolved.

He explained that though Fubara and Wike have been apart for now, but noted that something still binds the minister and the governor together.

Prophet Samuel also prophesied that the ongoing political feud between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will eventually be resolved. He warned that "People should be careful not to take sides because, in the future, I see them reuniting and working in harmony.”

How Wike and Fubara will settle

Though the cleric could not confirm if the reconciliation would happen at the federal or the state level, but advised that their supporters should exercise caution. He said:

“I see Fubara and Wike secretly coming together to discuss, and God will honor Fubara for it. But those interfering in their feud could later find themselves in trouble.”

Prophet Samuel's prophecy came amid the growing political tension between Governor Fubara and Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, as the two political titans struggled for the political structure of the state.

Why Tinubu suspended Fubara

The rift between the two political figures led to the suspension of Governor Fubara and the declaration of a state of emergency in the state by President Bola Tinubu, who cited growing insecurity in the state as his reason.

Aside from Fubara, the president also announced the suspension of the state House of Assembly members, where the majority are said to be loyal to Wike, and appointed a sole administrator to manage the affairs of the state.

See the video of the cleric here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng