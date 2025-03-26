Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended all political appointees and other key officials with immediate effect

The suspension affected government officials such as the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, and members of various boards and agencies

A directive has been issued for suspended officials to hand over responsibilities to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior officials in their respective departments

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - On Wednesday, March 26, Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended all political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Administrator, said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons and members of boards, agencies, commissions, and parastatals, as well as all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The statement directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration will assume leadership.

Ibas makes fresh appointment

Legit.ng reported that Ibas took this decision after announcing the resignation of Rivers state's HoS and the appointment of a new SSG.

The development came one week after the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy and members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently suspended Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers over growing political tension in the state.

The president subsequently announced the appointment of Vice-Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the sole administrator of the state pending the period.

Tinubu told to sack Rivers administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was dragged to court over the appointment of Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Rivers' sole administrator.

Jideobi argued that the appointment of a sole administrator in Rivers state is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

