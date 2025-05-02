A group of women staged a walkout at First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu's empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The women demanded the reinstatement of suspended Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara

They stormed out of the venue of the programme, chanting, “Bring back Fubara, we don’t know Ibas”

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A group of women staged a walkout during the Renewed Hope Initiative empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The women walked out of the venue while the event was ongoing on Friday, May 2, 2025.

As reported by Channels Television, the incident occurred when the Wife of the Rivers State Administrator, Theresa Ibas, was invited to deliver a speech.

A group of women demanded the reinstatement of the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The women chanted, “Bring back Fubara, we don’t know Ibas,”

They want Fubara reinstated so that his wife, Valerie, can address them.

The event, held at the instance of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was aimed at distributing empowerment items to 500 women across the state in partnership with the office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

While the protest continued outside the venue, the programme proceeded peacefully indoors, with the administrator’s wife delivering the speech on behalf of Mrs Tinubu.

Mrs Ibas distributed freezers, gas cookers with ovens, grinding machines, and generators.

“These tools are designed to help our women establish and grow successful businesses, contributing to the nation’s prosperity."

Nigerians react as women stage walkout in Rivers

Women will be the ones to liberate Nigeria. Look at that school of nursing in Delta and now look at this. Women don't think twice when they want to do anything. Men would have considered their families, jobs, and safety before making this kind of decision. Women 4 revolution. 💪

Rivers women rejected Ibas's wife, saying the wife of a stranger can't address them.

The only woman that they want to address them is the wife of Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Seems like the protest speaks louder than words. The voices of Rivers women are clear – they want Fubara back!

The same Fubara that is alleged to be begging Wike?

I think this noble objective has been overtaken by events in London and Nigeria

Fubara may join the emilokan gang, coven soon as his misguided, desperate, self-seeking colleague in Delta.

Rejected by nurses, rejected by women, rejected by Nigerians. Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you, the rejected one.

Fubara reportedly visits Wike, Begs for reconciliation

Recall that Fubara reportedly visited Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension.

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun state.

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers state.

Lawyers storm US embassy, back Rivers emergency rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group of Rivers-based lawyers staged a protest at the United States Embassy in Abuja in support of President Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers state.

The lawyers claimed Governor Siminalayi Fubara endangered democracy by dismantling the state legislature, prompting the federal government’s "timely intervention".

They called on the United States to support Tinubu’s move, emphasizing its constitutionality and necessity to prevent lawlessness in Rivers state.

