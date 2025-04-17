Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Tinubu to avoid favoritism in political appointments, a pattern he said is common across African leadership

Tinubu was under fire in recent times over alleged lopsided appointments as critics including Senator Ndume claimed the president is favouring his tribe, Yoruba ethnic group

Sani condemned the selective criticism by the opposition politicians, accusing them of hypocrisy for remaining silent when their own ethnic group benefited from similar instances

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has bemoaned what he described as the practice of most African leaders who tend to fill important positions with people from their ethnic group once they assume power.

Speaking as a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shehu Sani advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to toe same line.

Shehu Sani warns Tinubu against lopsided appointments. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“I will say that President Asiwaju should also be very careful. He shouldn’t toe that line because it has been in African political geography that each time a person takes over position of office, he fills the major positions with people from his ethnic group and it is happening everywhere.

“So, people who find themselves in power should see it as an opportunity to serve not as those who have conquered and as such, they have to put their people everywhere,” Senator Sani said.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu, in recent times, has been criticised by many Nigerians including opposition political leaders and even some top political figures within his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), over what they perceive as lopsided appointments by him.

They accused the president of appointing majorly those from his Yoruba Ethnic group into key offices in his government, an accusation the presidency has continued to deny.

Legit.ng recalls that speaking on Arise TV’s 'Prime Time' programme on Monday, April 7, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, said Tinubu’s appointments have not reflected the diversity mandated by section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

However, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, replied to him in a statement, accusing the lawmaker of hypocrisy and misinformation.

Speaking on the development, Shehu Sani, when he on the Channels TV political programme, condemned the hypocrisy of some opposition politicians whom he said kept quiet when the lopsided appointments were perpetrated by people from their own ethnic group but suddenly found their voice when it is done by someone from a different ethnic group.

“I would appreciate the morality of the opposition if I can hear your voice when your own man from your tribe, from your ethnic group were perpetrating those evil and you stood against it. And when you keep quiet when it favoured you and now you speak out when it doesn’t favour you, it means you have other intentions,” he said.

Presidency apologises over errors in Tinubu's appointments list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser, media and public communication to President Tinubu apologised to Nigerians.

The presidency apologised for the errors in the list of appointments released to counter the claim about President Tinubu’s alleged lopsided appointments.

