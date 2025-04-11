The federal government, on Friday, April 11, dismissed allegations of bias in the composition of federal appointments

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointments have been a topic of conversation lately, as opposition politicians accuse him of favouring people from his tribe

Senator Ali Ndume, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Borno South, in a recent interview, accused President Tinubu of violating the federal character principle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF) on Friday, April 11, addressed recent insinuations regarding the composition of federal appointments.

Legit.ng recalls that speaking on Arise TV’s 'Prime Time' programme on Monday, April 7, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, said Tinubu’s appointments have not reflected the diversity mandated by section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

Tinubu’s govt reaffirms its commitment to fair representation in appointments. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

The outspoken federal lawmaker described the appointments as violations of the constitutional provision for federal character. Ndume's allegation was echoed by many opposition figures.

Responding to the critics' condemnations, the federal government of Nigeria reacted via a statement by Segun Imohiosen, the director (information and public relations), for the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

In its reaction, the government categorically refuted claims of lopsidedness and emphasised its "unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity".

The statement partly reads:

"All appointments are made in strict adherence to federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

"It is notable to mention that, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, believes strongly in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments. This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies."

Tinubu's government has expressed its “unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity”. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The OSGF, therefore, urged Nigerians to "disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official government sources for accurate information". The Tinubu government stated that it remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous, united, and equitable Nigeria, in line with the president's 'Renewed Hope Agenda'.

The FG concluded:

"Pokers of embers of hate and disunity who carry tendentious and unfounded allegations should never be taken seriously by Nigerians.

"Inquiries with respect to this matter can be channeled through the Office of the secretary to the government of the federation which is the official custodian of such appointments."

