The presidency has apologised for the errors in the list of appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since May 29, 2023

The president’s appointments have been a topic of conversation lately, as opposition politicians accuse him of favouring people from his tribe

Senator Ali Ndume, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Borno South, in a recent interview, accused President Tinubu of violating the federal character principle in his appointments

FCT, Abuja - Sunday Dare, special adviser, media and public communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, April 10, apologised to Nigerians.

Legit.ng reports that the presidency apologised for the errors in the list of appointments released to counter the claim about President Tinubu’s alleged lopsided appointments.

Speaking on Arise TV’s 'Prime Time' programme on Monday, April 7, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, said Tinubu’s appointments have not reflected the diversity mandated by section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

The outspoken federal lawmaker described the appointments as violations of the constitutional provision for federal character.

Responding to the lawmaker’s comment, the presidential spokesperson, in a statement released on his X handle on Wednesday, April 9, released a list of President Tinubu’s appointees and their geo-political zones.

The list showed that the president had appointed 29 people from the south-west, his home region, 35 from the north-west, 22 from the south-south, 16 from the south-east, 25 from north-centra,l and 24 from the north-east. However, President Tinubu’s critics have pointed out that the list was not comprehensive, as the name of a major appointee from the president’s home region was missing.

The omission of Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Tinubu, from the list further strengthened the regional imbalance allegation against the Nigerian leader, as the list clearly showed that the south-east is highly underrepresented in his government.

As the now-deleted document sparked debate on social media, Dare wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide at an updated list later. Thank you."

