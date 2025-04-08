Senator Ali Ndume has accused President Tinubu of violating Nigeria's federal character principle, citing Section 14(3) of the Constitution

Ndume clarified his criticism is based on his legislative duty, not personal animosity, stating that as a lawmaker, he is obligated to hold the President accountable

The lawmaker warned of political fallout if the imbalance isn't addressed, urging Tinubu to make corrections

Senator Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, has publicly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what he describes as a deliberate violation of the constitutional provision on federal character in recent political appointments.

The lawmaker also accused the President of ignoring Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution in the composition of his cabinet and other political positions.

Since President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Senator Ali Ndume has questioned the fairness of his political appointments. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@Malindume

Source: Twitter

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, made his position known during a no-holds-barred interview on Arise TV's Prime Time and shared via X on Monday, April 7.

“I sent you figures. It’s not that I’m just making accusations... Section 14(3) of the Constitution is very, very clear.

“Appointments, especially political appointments, should reflect the federal character. And that is not the case here," Ndume said.

Ndume speaks on his relationship with Tinubu

Ndume, who noted that he has a longstanding personal relationship with President Tinubu, stressed that his comments were not borne out of malice but rather out of his constitutional responsibility as a legislator.

He emphasized that public officials have a duty to hold the President accountable.

“People look at me as someone critical of the government. I have the right to do that, and in fact, that’s why I’m in the National Assembly.

“Collectively, we are supposed to oversight the acts of Mr. President and point out irregularities. That is what we swore to do. It’s not personal," he declared.

The senator further explained that while professional appointments such as those of service chiefs must be based on qualification and expertise, political appointments are different and must reflect inclusivity and fairness across the country’s regions.

Ndume raises concern over being attacked by 'Tinubu's boys'

Anticipating backlash for his comments, Ndume lamented a pattern in which concerns raised by public figures are met with personal attacks rather than engagement with the substance of their message.

“From now, after this interview, those attack dogs or ‘Maga dogs’ will start attacking Ndume — not the message.

“That’s why we always get it wrong. It is not about Ndume or me being a senator. As a Nigerian, I have the right to voice out these things. Not only that — I even have the right to protest. That is guaranteed by the Constitution," he warned.

He added that the data and breakdowns he referenced were already in circulation and available for public scrutiny.

“The facts are there. These are facts. I brought them here so that you can see. I sent them to you. These are facts extracted from what is going on. I’m not the one that created them.”

Calls for correction, not condemnation

President Tinubu’s appointment choices since 2023 have come under fire from Senator Ali Ndume, who cites concerns over balance and inclusivity. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Ndume urged the President to correct the alleged imbalance before it results in political consequences, warning that failure to act could undermine national unity, Punch reported.

“All I’m saying is to call the attention of Mr. President to such infractions so that it can be corrected. Otherwise, these things can boomerang at a certain period of time," he said.

See the video here:

Senate takes action against Ndume for criticising Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Senate announced the removal of Senator Mohamed Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip on Wednesday, July 17.

The decision was made during plenary, with members of the APC Senate Caucus endorsing his removal through a voice vote called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume was replaced by Tahir Mungono (Borno North) as the new Chief Whip. The development followed Ndume's recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's government.

