Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi criticized President Tinubu’s administration and pledged to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 election

Speaking at Amaechi’s 60th birthday lecture, the leaders accused the government of using poverty as a political tool and failing to address economic hardship

Other speakers, including Sanusi Lamido and Cardinal Onaiyekan, condemned poor governance, rising insecurity, and the widening gap between Nigeria's elites and the poor

A growing coalition of opposition heavyweights, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, has restated its determination to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s government and unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The figures made their stance clear during a public lecture titled “Weaponisation of Poverty as a Means of Underdevelopment: A Case Study of Nigeria”, held in Abuja on Saturday to mark Amaechi’s 60th birthday.

President Tinubu has been accused of weaponising poverty. Photo: X/NGRPresident, AtikuAbubakar

Source: Twitter

The gathering, which drew political leaders, technocrats, and traditional rulers, served as both a reflection on governance and a critique of Nigeria’s worsening poverty crisis.

Atiku bemoans current state of things in Nigeria

Atiku, in his address, recounted the sharp contrast between the Kano he knew in his youth and its current state.

He recalled a time when citizens had access to shelter and social support, lamenting that growing homelessness in the city reflected a deeper economic decay.

He criticised what he described as deliberate state policies that reinforce poverty, accusing the current administration of using deprivation as a political weapon.

“This particular government is weaponising poverty,” Atiku said, adding, “That is why we are in this alliance.”

Amaechi berates Tinubu's leadership capacity

Amaechi, a central figure at the event, did not hold back his criticism of the Tinubu administration. He confirmed that his opposition to Tinubu’s presidential bid stemmed from concerns about leadership capability.

“I did not support him; I did not vote for him,” Amaechi declared.

Former Minister Rotimi Amaechi says he never liked Tinubu. Photo: FB/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

He further blamed the ruling elite for exploiting ethnic and religious sentiments to manipulate voters and insisted that the opposition must unite to wrest power in 2027.

Adding his voice, El-Rufai described Nigeria’s repeated pattern of electing underperforming leaders as self-inflicted and dangerous.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance aimed at what he called “putting Nigeria back on the right track.”

Other speakers at the lecture, including the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and Cardinal John Onaiyekan, lamented the growing disconnect between the political class and the masses. Sanusi decried the neglect of rural communities and questioned the priorities of Nigeria’s leaders.

“We make overpasses for ourselves while villages lack drinking water,” he said.

The event also featured former PDP and APC leaders, past governors, and senior political figures, suggesting the formation of a broad and ideologically united front against the Tinubu-led administration in the lead-up to 2027.

Tinubu sends symbolic message to opposition coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had extended birthday wishes to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, even as the latter intensifies consultations with political heavyweights across party lines in what many believe is a growing coalition aimed at challenging the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Amaechi, who turned 60, received warm public congratulations from Tinubu, a gesture that has stirred debate among Nigerians who view the message as more symbolic than sincere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng