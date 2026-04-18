A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) posted her results online.

She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A 2026 UTME science candidate dances after seeing her examination result. Photo: @olawunmi_113

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as young, the young lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 69 in English, 76 in Biology, 76 in Physics and 69 in Chemistry, making a total score of 284.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A science student posts her 2026 UTME result and dances after seeing her total score. Photo: @olawunmi_113

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"JAMB no jam b me o, Result is out."

In the video, the young lady was seen dancing happily, signifying that she was pleased with the result that she got from her 2026 UTME.

See her TikTok video below:

UTME 2026: Reactions trail science student's result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Tattoo/ C_lash & hair in isolo said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur result oooo, ya robil."

MARYAM said:

"I never see my own results ooooo.... and I dey for the first batch."

SEWA said:

"Yaa robbi have mercy on me I don’t ask much 200+ abeg."

ALAREMU_OJO_231 said:

"Congratulations but that one no stop guarantee ur admission."

cin_clar0 said:

"Abi Shey jamb don Dey send result for WhatsApp."

FAARHEEDAH said:

"haaa congratulations o, i pray i also can dance like this when i see my result."

ifemania1 said:

"Omo as God do am for way he no forget us tooo."

Chioma said:

"congrats dear i also pray i dance like this when i see mine."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng