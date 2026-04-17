A female student who has written her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has offered help to those JAMB candidates yet to sit for their examinations

The young lady listed topics in English, physics, chemistry and biology, that came out in her exam, and those of other people who have already written theirs

According to the JAMB candidate, she had asked about four people about how their exams went, and they all got questions on the areas of concentration she outlined

Hours after writing her 2026 UTME, a student named Gracie has publicly shared areas of concentration to aid those students yet to take their examinations.

Gracie's areas of concentration covered topics in English language, physics, chemistry and biology.

Gracie sought to help those yet to write their UTME. Photo Credit: @babygracie46, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

According to Gracie, she wrote her exam on Thursday, April 16, and those yet to write theirs should concentrate on the topics she outlined.

Topics JAMB candidate outlined

In a TikTok post on April 16, Gracie noted that the areas of concentration she made public were also confirmed by about four students whom she spoke to.

"I asked about 3 to 4 persons and we all got questions on these exact topics so…." Gracie wrote.

The areas of concentration she listed are:

"English: Stressed words, opposite of words, past and present and lastly vowel and consonant sounds.

"Physics: Electrolysis, electric power (capacitors, series connection, parallel connection), resistance, phase angle.

"Chemistry: Half-life, nuclear chemistry, chemistry equilibrium and organic chemistry.

"Biology: Genetics and heredity, transport systems, respiration, ecology, coordination and control, hormones, reproduction in plants."

Students on TikTok appreciated Gracie's gesture to offer them a study guide.

Gracie lists areas of concentration to help those yet to take their UTME. Photo Credit: @babygracie46

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

JAMB candidate's revelations stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the JAMB candidate's revelations below;

Yasmyn🖤🖤🖤 said:

"Thank you so much."

vickky said:

"No be wetin I see for chemistry. JAMB wan use reaction kill me."

Victoria 🥹💕said:

"Thanks ml and good luck in your results too."

Nickey_posh ✨️🤍 said:

"So fundamental this thing wey I read for physics no cm outside."

Chima✝️ said:

"I wrote same day and this was my same exact question, and I ate it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB had announced when the first batch of results would be released.

JAMB candidate reportedly denied exam entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB candidate was reportedly stopped from entering the examination hall.

A clip captured the moment and also provided context about what had happened to the young person involved. After it was uploaded on TikTok, the video attracted massive attention and sparked a large number of comments. Many social media users went to the comments to express sympathy for the student. The user who posted the video was known on TikTok as @upgradedmarvisbackup.

He recorded the candidate and explained the circumstances that reportedly led to the situation. According to his account, the student had arrived after the scheduled time for the JAMB paper. As a result, officials allegedly did not permit entry into the hall due to his lateness.

Source: Legit.ng