Former Minister of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, resigned from the APC on June 1, citing personal reasons

Legit.ng reports that this could be part of the grand plot to have President Bola Tinubu unseated in 2027 due to widespread concerns about his performance

Abdullahi's resignation has raised speculation about his future political plans, with reports suggesting he may run for Nasarawa state governor in 2027

Lafia, Nasarawa state - In a major political development ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Minister of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari, submitted his resignation letter on June 1 to the APC chairman in his Uke ward of Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa state.

Top Buhari Ally Dumps APC Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

While he cited personal reasons for his departure, speculation around his decision is growing.

Northern bloc plots to unseat Tinubu in 2027 election

Sources close to the APC have revealed that Abdullahi’s resignation is tied to broader political manoeuvrings within the northern bloc.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there are growing reports of a plot by some influential northern leaders to push for the removal of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, primarily due to concerns about his performance across key sectors.

Critics argue that Tinubu’s government has been underwhelming, with many pointing to poor management in areas such as security, the economy, and education.

The northern bloc, which has significant political clout, is reportedly seeking a stronger candidate to challenge Tinubu’s position in the coming election.

Abdullahi’s resignation raises political questions

Mr. Samuel Akala, a close associate of Abdullahi, confirmed the resignation in Lafia, suggesting that Abdullahi could soon announce a new party affiliation.

Speculation is rife that he may be positioning himself to contest for the governorship of Nasarawa State in 2027.

“He may be considering running for office again. He’s a very prominent figure in the state, and his resignation has certainly raised eyebrows within the APC,” Akala said.

Abdullahi’s political legacy in Nasarawa

Top Buhari Ally Dumps APC Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Original

Abdullahi is no stranger to politics in Nasarawa State. Prior to his ministerial role, he served as Secretary to the State Government under former Governor Tanko Almakura.

During his tenure, Abdullahi played a key role in shaping state policies and advancing development. His resignation from the APC has sent ripples through the state, where he enjoys a large following due to his track record and influence.

As Abdullahi steps away from the APC, the party faces growing uncertainties, particularly in Nasarawa State, where his political capital could significantly alter the landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Top Obi's ally dumps Labour Party for APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported Fabian Ozoigbo, a major ally of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former logistics head of the party, has dumped the opposition for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra on Wednesday, May 28.

Ozoigbo cited President Bola Tinubu's efforts in stabilising the country's economy since assuming office as a major reason for his decision.

He expressed admiration for Tinubu's leadership, noting that despite the removal of fuel subsidies, the economy has remained stable, albeit with hardships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng