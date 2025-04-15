Senator Shehu Sani said a coalition of opposition parties cannot be on the card of state governors in Nigeria

The former Kaduna Central Senator said first-term governors want a safe ticket, and second-term Governors want a safe exit

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the former federal lawmaker's claim about the much talked about coalition

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has explained why a coalition cannot be on the card of governors in Nigeria.

Senator Sani said first-term governors want a safe ticket, and second-term governors want a safe exit.

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Monday, April 14, 2025.

“First-term Governors want a safe ticket, and second-term Governors want safe exit. Coalition can’t be on the cards.”

Nigerians react on governors stand on coalition

@theboyisgreat

Everything is about politics and self-interest, no integrity . Shame.

@comr_ChangkurJn

There was no coalition from the onset; it was a political drama

@omoluabi1sq

They will all lose their re-elections just like the G-5 idiots who couldn’t safe their own a$s. Get closer bro and smell the coffee. Nigerians are angry and hungry.

@Sir_moh1

I think 2027 will be a great shock to everyone considering people are burnt out from Tinubu insensitive policies. I think the masses will turn out massively for Presidential election and abstain governors election. Vote buying will play little effect due to massive turnout.

@globalglory2020

A governor will rather offend a Presidential candidate than offend the President just to secure second term ticket.

@iam_TUNADEZ

Just imagine what a fighter for democratic rule is saying? So unfortunate. The Senatorial or Ambassadorial ticket they promised you has truly turned you to something else.

@Samlos93

Everything is about personal interest. Coalition planners are working on their own interest, those who say no are also working on their own interest. They should stop deceiving Nigerians that “our ambition is because we want Nigeria to work” nah fat lie.

@ObHexane

I see things differently, that statement was a deflection to remove focus on them until they have rescued and restored Fubara on others . Coalition is inevitable

