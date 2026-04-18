JAMB has announced that candidates who sat the UTME on April 17 would be able to check their results before midnight

The board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement barely hours after first day's results were released

Candidates are advised to check their scores using the official SMS channels linked to their registration numbers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Friday, 17 April 2026 will be able to check their results before midnight.

The update was disclosed by the board’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, who said the results would be released later in the day as part of the ongoing process.

JAMB to release second batch results today before midnight. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

This development continues a pattern seen in this year’s exercise, where results are being released much earlier than in previous years.

In the past, candidates often waited for days or weeks while the board carried out moderation and verification.

How candidates can check their 2026 UTME results

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request.

By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message.

The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Printing of 2026 UMTE result slips delayed

JAMB explained that the official result slip, which contains a candidate’s photograph and detailed breakdown of scores, will be accessible once the portal is updated.

Candidates will be able to log in using their registered email and password to download the document.

The process will attract a fee, after which candidates can print copies for use during admission screening. The board advised applicants to keep multiple copies, as they are often required by institutions.

Candidates can begin checking their UTME results as JAMB outlines the process. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Candidates have also been urged to use only official JAMB websites when accessing their results or making payments. This is to prevent falling victim to fraud or misinformation during the admission process.

The 2026 UTME began on April 16 and is expected to run until April 22 at centres across the country, with thousands of candidates participating daily.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng