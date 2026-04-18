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2027 Election: Full List of Tinubu's Official Foot Soldiers Emerges
Politics

2027 Election: Full List of Tinubu's Official Foot Soldiers Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors' movement has released the full list of the members of the group in a statement by its director general and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma
  • The governor announced the list in a statement on Friday, April 17, adding that the appointees were to spearhead the foot soldiers of the president ahead of the 2027 general election
  • Aside from Governor Uzodimma, other prominent figures in the list are Governor Uba Sani and Mohammed Yahaya of Kaduna and Gombe

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Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has released the long list of prominent figures to spearhead the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political mobilisation movement set up by President Bola Tinubu to retain power in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma, who was appointed as the director general and national coordinator of the movement by President Tinubu, said in a statement on Friday, April 17, that the development was part of the broader moves to strengthen the operational structure of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors across the country.

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President Bola Tinubu has released the number of the prominent figures to spearhead the Renewed Hope Ambassadors list.
President Bola Tinubu's list of Renewed Hope Ambassadors leaders Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

According to the governor, President Tinubu established the organisation in November 2027 with the intention of disseminating the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda's administration to all parts of the country.

List of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors

Vanguard reported that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors also has six zonal coordinators, 37 state coordinators and 774 local government coordinators across the country.

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Below is the full list unveiled by Uzodimma:

S/N

Name

Position

1

Hope Uzodimma

National Coordinator, DG

2

Uba Sani

Deputy DG

3

Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya

Secretary

4

James Abiodun Faleke

Assistant Secretary

5

Mustapha Abdullahi

Youth Leader

6

Chief Olisa Metuh

Head of Organisation and Mobilisation

7

Tunde Rahman

Head of Media and Publicity

8

Sunday Dare

Head of Digital and New Media

9

Mele Kolo Geidam

Head of Finance

10

Muiz Banire, SAN

Monitoring, Compliance and Legal

11

Bisoye Coker-Odusote

Head of Technology and Data

12

Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar

Head of Support Groups

13

Ibrahim Garba

Director of Intelligence

14

Senator Sani Musa

Director of Special Duties

15

Hon. Simon Karu

Director of Planning

16

Halima Suleiman Zakari

Welfare Director

17

Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri

Director of Administration

18

Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika

Women's Affairs Director

19

Abike Dabiri

Diaspora

20

Hadiza Bala Usman

Research and Innovation

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2027 elections: Coalition plans to sack Tinubu

This is coming amid the threat by the opposition leaders to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead when he called on the opposition leaders from different political parties to form a coalition under one party to actualise the sacking of the president.

Atiku's coalition call appeared successful as opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi and several other opposition bigwigs joined the movement. They subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

On his part, President Tinubu was not sitting back and went ahead to form the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to retain power in the 2027 generational elections.

President Bola Tinubu has strategised on how to outsmart the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.
How President Bola Tinubu planned to defeat opposition in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Labour Party declares Tinubu as consensus candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was endorsed by the Labour Party, the platform where Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential election.

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Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, announced the development in an interview on Thursday, April 16.

According to Arabambi, the agreement to endorse Tinubu's second-term ambition was done with the knowledge of Governor Alex Otti, the party's only governor.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAtiku AbubakarNigerian PresidencyHope UzodinmaUba Sani
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