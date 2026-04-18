President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors' movement has released the full list of the members of the group in a statement by its director general and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma

The governor announced the list in a statement on Friday, April 17, adding that the appointees were to spearhead the foot soldiers of the president ahead of the 2027 general election

Aside from Governor Uzodimma, other prominent figures in the list are Governor Uba Sani and Mohammed Yahaya of Kaduna and Gombe

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has released the long list of prominent figures to spearhead the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political mobilisation movement set up by President Bola Tinubu to retain power in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma, who was appointed as the director general and national coordinator of the movement by President Tinubu, said in a statement on Friday, April 17, that the development was part of the broader moves to strengthen the operational structure of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors across the country.

President Bola Tinubu's list of Renewed Hope Ambassadors leaders Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the governor, President Tinubu established the organisation in November 2027 with the intention of disseminating the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda's administration to all parts of the country.

List of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors

Vanguard reported that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors also has six zonal coordinators, 37 state coordinators and 774 local government coordinators across the country.

Below is the full list unveiled by Uzodimma:

S/N Name Position 1 Hope Uzodimma National Coordinator, DG 2 Uba Sani Deputy DG 3 Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya Secretary 4 James Abiodun Faleke Assistant Secretary 5 Mustapha Abdullahi Youth Leader 6 Chief Olisa Metuh Head of Organisation and Mobilisation 7 Tunde Rahman Head of Media and Publicity 8 Sunday Dare Head of Digital and New Media 9 Mele Kolo Geidam Head of Finance 10 Muiz Banire, SAN Monitoring, Compliance and Legal 11 Bisoye Coker-Odusote Head of Technology and Data 12 Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar Head of Support Groups 13 Ibrahim Garba Director of Intelligence 14 Senator Sani Musa Director of Special Duties 15 Hon. Simon Karu Director of Planning 16 Halima Suleiman Zakari Welfare Director 17 Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri Director of Administration 18 Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika Women's Affairs Director 19 Abike Dabiri Diaspora 20 Hadiza Bala Usman Research and Innovation

2027 elections: Coalition plans to sack Tinubu

This is coming amid the threat by the opposition leaders to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead when he called on the opposition leaders from different political parties to form a coalition under one party to actualise the sacking of the president.

Atiku's coalition call appeared successful as opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi and several other opposition bigwigs joined the movement. They subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

On his part, President Tinubu was not sitting back and went ahead to form the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to retain power in the 2027 generational elections.

How President Bola Tinubu planned to defeat opposition in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Labour Party declares Tinubu as consensus candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was endorsed by the Labour Party, the platform where Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential election.

Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, announced the development in an interview on Thursday, April 16.

According to Arabambi, the agreement to endorse Tinubu's second-term ambition was done with the knowledge of Governor Alex Otti, the party's only governor.

Source: Legit.ng