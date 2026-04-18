2027 Election: Full List of Tinubu's Official Foot Soldiers Emerges
- President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors' movement has released the full list of the members of the group in a statement by its director general and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma
- The governor announced the list in a statement on Friday, April 17, adding that the appointees were to spearhead the foot soldiers of the president ahead of the 2027 general election
- Aside from Governor Uzodimma, other prominent figures in the list are Governor Uba Sani and Mohammed Yahaya of Kaduna and Gombe
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Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state, has released the long list of prominent figures to spearhead the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, a political mobilisation movement set up by President Bola Tinubu to retain power in the 2027 general elections.
Governor Uzodimma, who was appointed as the director general and national coordinator of the movement by President Tinubu, said in a statement on Friday, April 17, that the development was part of the broader moves to strengthen the operational structure of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors across the country.
According to the governor, President Tinubu established the organisation in November 2027 with the intention of disseminating the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda's administration to all parts of the country.
List of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Ambassadors
Vanguard reported that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors also has six zonal coordinators, 37 state coordinators and 774 local government coordinators across the country.
Below is the full list unveiled by Uzodimma:
S/N
Name
Position
1
Hope Uzodimma
National Coordinator, DG
2
Uba Sani
Deputy DG
3
Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya
Secretary
4
James Abiodun Faleke
Assistant Secretary
5
Mustapha Abdullahi
Youth Leader
6
Chief Olisa Metuh
Head of Organisation and Mobilisation
7
Tunde Rahman
Head of Media and Publicity
8
Sunday Dare
Head of Digital and New Media
9
Mele Kolo Geidam
Head of Finance
10
Muiz Banire, SAN
Monitoring, Compliance and Legal
11
Bisoye Coker-Odusote
Head of Technology and Data
12
Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar
Head of Support Groups
13
Ibrahim Garba
Director of Intelligence
14
Senator Sani Musa
Director of Special Duties
15
Hon. Simon Karu
Director of Planning
16
Halima Suleiman Zakari
Welfare Director
17
Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri
Director of Administration
18
Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika
Women's Affairs Director
19
Abike Dabiri
Diaspora
20
Hadiza Bala Usman
Research and Innovation
2027 elections: Coalition plans to sack Tinubu
This is coming amid the threat by the opposition leaders to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead when he called on the opposition leaders from different political parties to form a coalition under one party to actualise the sacking of the president.
Atiku's coalition call appeared successful as opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi and several other opposition bigwigs joined the movement. They subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.
On his part, President Tinubu was not sitting back and went ahead to form the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to retain power in the 2027 generational elections.
Labour Party declares Tinubu as consensus candidate
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was endorsed by the Labour Party, the platform where Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential election.
Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, announced the development in an interview on Thursday, April 16.
According to Arabambi, the agreement to endorse Tinubu's second-term ambition was done with the knowledge of Governor Alex Otti, the party's only governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng