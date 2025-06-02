Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to allegations that she was attempting to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Yoruba government

The suspended Kogi Central Senator debunked the allegations, stating that she is not a tribalist Nigerian

The PDP federal lawmaker said he has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a few occasions to discuss critical issues

FCT, Abuja - Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied allegations of attempting to destroy President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Yoruba federal government.

United States-based activist, Sandra Duru, alleged that Senator Natasha told her she was working against Tinubu’s Yoruba-led administration.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says she has a good relationship with President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Natasha stated this during an exclusive interview with US-based Nigerian journalist Adeola Fayehun

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that she never made such remarks, emphasising that she is not a tribalist.

“People who know me know that I am not a tribalist. I respect and appreciate every tribe in Nigeria, every ethnicity.

“I am half Nigerian and half Ukrainian—who am I to talk about tribe when I am actually one part of the other world? That is not my nature; that is not my language.

“If anybody said that, it’s probably her team, the people who have sponsored her. Her sponsors are the ones who have probably put those words to her.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said she enjoyed a good relationship with President Tinubu and has had private meetings with him over critical issues.

The senator explained that she has an issue with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and not the entire Senate or the Presidency.

“Whenever I have critical issues to raise—like before I brought up the issue of probing Ajaokuta—I did meet with Mr. President to make sure he knew the nature of it, and he was okay with it. For other matters too, I have met him in person. So, I do not have a hostile relationship with the President, even though I am in the opposition. I keep saying, the good people of Kogi Central voted me as a Senator to work, not to antagonise or create enmity.”

Natasha sends message to Akpabio amid court case

Recall that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan released a fresh post amid her case at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government previously filed a suit against the Kogi Central representative.

The PDP senator said she remained unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic for standing by her truth.

Natasha risks jail over sexual allegations.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., waded into the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Senator Akpabio.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan laid the accusation against Senate President Akpabio, representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District

Amadi explained the consequences of Senator Natasha's failure to provide circumstantial or documentary evidence to back up her claim against Akpabio.

